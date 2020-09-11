Advanced search

Exmouth Town’s Water Harvesting Project comes to fruition

PUBLISHED: 09:42 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 11 September 2020

Exmouth Town supporters club chairman Jim Wallace watering the Southern Road pitch via the Water Harvesting Project. Picure: ETFC

One of many projects that we have been covering over the past few months at Southern Road has moved a step closer to completion.

Exmouth Town Supporters Club has played a big part in the Muff Town Casuals Water Harvesting Project.

The supporters club have put some £400 into the project, one led by Duncan Hamilton with some superb support from project partner Richard Acca.

The supporters group were able to source water containers from Exmouth company, Eurotech and also found funding to be able to supply pumps and fittings.

The aim of the project is to store water from the wet parts of the year to use in dry spells and this, in turn will be good for the playing surface and also save the club money.

In other Town news the Exmouth Town Supporters Club has reported an increase of five per cent in membership numbers ahead of the new league season.

