Exmouth Town’s Water Harvesting Project comes to fruition
PUBLISHED: 09:42 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 09:42 11 September 2020
Archant
One of many projects that we have been covering over the past few months at Southern Road has moved a step closer to completion.
Exmouth Town Supporters Club has played a big part in the Muff Town Casuals Water Harvesting Project.
The supporters club have put some £400 into the project, one led by Duncan Hamilton with some superb support from project partner Richard Acca.
The supporters group were able to source water containers from Exmouth company, Eurotech and also found funding to be able to supply pumps and fittings.
The aim of the project is to store water from the wet parts of the year to use in dry spells and this, in turn will be good for the playing surface and also save the club money.
In other Town news the Exmouth Town Supporters Club has reported an increase of five per cent in membership numbers ahead of the new league season.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.