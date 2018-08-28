Advanced search

Exmouth Town’s unbeaten home record ended by late Cully strike

PUBLISHED: 19:47 26 December 2018

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7434. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town’s season-long South West Peninsula League Premier Division unbeaten home run came to a disappointing end when they were beaten 1-0 by Cullompton Rangers on Boxing Day, writes John Dibsdall.

Southern Road created quite an atmosphere as another 200 plus turnout came along to witness the Devon derby which had an 11am kick-off time.

The only goal of a close encounter came in added on after Cullompton had defended well throughout the second half.

What made their rear guard work all the more impressive was that the Mid Devon side were reduced to 10 men with a full 30 minutes of the contest remaining when a substitute, who had only been on the field for a couple of minutes, was shown a straight red card for a dangerous tackle.

A member of Cully’s touchline management team, who was also named as a substitute, was also shown a red card presumably for comments made to the match official!

Town created the better chances, and three times in the opening10 minutes Adam Seedhouse-Evans in the Cully goal, was called into action making one excellent save from an Ace High volley.

You had the feeling that this may not be Town’s day and this was confirmed in the 40th minute when Nathan Cooper saw his shot hit the inside of the post and rebound into the hands of a relieved and grateful ‘keeper!

High had another effort cleared off the line, but all too often their was too much hesitation in Town’s play, and hopeful long balls played into the hands of a disciplined defence.

To compound the errors in attack, the goal that ended the home unbeaten run, came from a Town free-kick when a pass played across the back line was intercepted and with two players in the clear, they made no mistake to give their team a victory that was wildly received by visiting players and supporters alike.

This Saturday (December 29), Town will look to get back on winning ways when they travel to Newquay.

