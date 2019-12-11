Exmouth Town's support of The Exmouth Community Larder gets terrific backing

(Left to right) Cllr Paul Millar, Cllr Joe Whilby, Town vice chairman, Adam Fitzgerald and Claire Wright at the entrance to Southern Road where the Operation Exmouth Community Larder box was positioned ahead of the Toolstation Western League meeting with Hallen. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town's are very proud of their deep roots in the local community and their latest initiative has received town council support.

The Operation Exmouth Community Larder collection bos that will be at the entrance to Southern Road throughout the month of December. Picture MARTIN COOK The Operation Exmouth Community Larder collection bos that will be at the entrance to Southern Road throughout the month of December. Picture MARTIN COOK

Throughout December Town will have a donation box at the entrance to their Southern Road ground for supporters to leave donations towards the club's support of the Exmouth Community Larder project.

Martin Cook, who is a driving force behind all things Exmouth Town FC says: "For Saturday's Western League meeting with Hallen we had a visit from a good friend of the club, councillor Paul Millar together with councillor Joe Whibley together with the Independent prospective parliamentary candidate for East Devo, Claire Wright whom took a break from canvassing to support for our collection for the Exmouth Community Larder."

Councillor Millar said: "We welcome Exmouth Town FC's efforts to support the Exmouth Community Larder which are experiencing an unprecedented demand for food in Exmouth because for many of our residents, the minimum wage appears to have become maximum wage.

"Food banks should have no place in a country as rich as we are. Exmouth Town and their supporters should be so proud of their generosity. It shows how lucky we are to have such a community-minded and philanthropic football club. Up the Town."

Martin added: It's nice that, as a club, we are being recognised throughout the Town as a community club. I really cannot thank everyone for their support so far. We will carry this initiative throughout the month with the collection box at the gate entrance at each of our games."