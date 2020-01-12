Exmouth Town's superb season so far in numbers...
A numerical salute to the Town season so far.
Exmouth Town have certainly enjoyed a wonderful season so far. However, given that they remain in two cup competitions and are very much in the title race in terms of the destiny of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division title, they may only be just at the halfway stage of the campaign!
Heading into Tuesday night's Les Phillips Cup quarter-final tie at Bridgwater Town, Kevin Hill and his men have played 30 matches and, if they were to reach the finals of both the cups that they are still involved in then the total game count for the season would reach 59!
We have taken a look at the Town campaign so far and here is our salute to their efforts, albeit in number style!
79 The number of goals that Town have scored so far this campaign
59 The number of games Town will play this season if they go all the way in the last two cup competitions they are involved in
33 The number of goals conceded by Town this season
30 The number of matches that Town have played so far this season
29 The number of potential games Town may have left this season
24 The humber of goals scored to date by striker Jordan Harris
17 The number of league games
16 The number of different goal scorers so far this season for Town
13 The number of cup matches Town have played
11 The number of clean sheets kept by Town this term
10 The number of goals scored by talismatic midfielder Aaron Denny who has won two of the Player of the Month votes so far this season.
Mind you, the 'feel good' factor at Southern Road is not confined to the first team. Far from it for, and not for the first time on a match day this season, Saturday, January 11 saw wins for all three senior teams with the first team's 2-1 success at home to Roman Glass St George matched by the second team, who won 4-0 at Chudleigh in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League game and the Town third team, who won 4-1 in their home Macron League Division Eight meeting with Dawlish Thirds.