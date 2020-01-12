Exmouth Town's superb season so far in numbers...

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

A numerical salute to the Town season so far.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth Town have certainly enjoyed a wonderful season so far. However, given that they remain in two cup competitions and are very much in the title race in terms of the destiny of the Toolstation Western League Premier Division title, they may only be just at the halfway stage of the campaign!

Heading into Tuesday night's Les Phillips Cup quarter-final tie at Bridgwater Town, Kevin Hill and his men have played 30 matches and, if they were to reach the finals of both the cups that they are still involved in then the total game count for the season would reach 59!

We have taken a look at the Town campaign so far and here is our salute to their efforts, albeit in number style!

Exmouth Town's superb season so far in numbers…

79 The number of goals that Town have scored so far this campaign

59 The number of games Town will play this season if they go all the way in the last two cup competitions they are involved in

33 The number of goals conceded by Town this season

30 The number of matches that Town have played so far this season

29 The number of potential games Town may have left this season

24 The humber of goals scored to date by striker Jordan Harris

17 The number of league games

16 The number of different goal scorers so far this season for Town

13 The number of cup matches Town have played

11 The number of clean sheets kept by Town this term

10 The number of goals scored by talismatic midfielder Aaron Denny who has won two of the Player of the Month votes so far this season.

Mind you, the 'feel good' factor at Southern Road is not confinded to the first team. Far frm it for, and not for the first time on a match day bthsi season, Saturday, Janaury 11 saw wins for all three senior teams with the first team's 2-1 success at home to Roman Glass St George matched by the second team, who won 4-0 at Chudleigh in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League game and the Town third team, who won 4-1 in their home Macron League Division Eight meeting with Dawlish Thirds.