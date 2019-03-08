Advanced search

Exmouth Town's Southern Road playing surface looking good as pre-season approaches

PUBLISHED: 10:23 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 22 June 2019

Exmouth Town's Southern Road pitch looking in prisitine conditin in mid June.Picture MARTIN COOK

The football 'close-season' is almost at an end as the 'pre-season' draws ever nearer. Most football teams enjoy an entire month of June recharging batteries before returning in early July for the rigours of pre-season training.

However, the 'close-season' is not a period of rest for everyone involved with football clubs.

One group of club folk who are particularly busy are those charged with looking after the playing surface and, at Exmouth Town that responsibility lies with head groundsman John Dibsdall who is also the club president.

The work that 'Dibs', as he is more affectionately known, has undertaken since the last ball of the 2018/19 campaign was kicked, is there for all to see with the Southern Road playing surface currently looking at its pristine best.

It's clear that, while the June rain has not been to everyone's pleasure, it has certainly helped in the grass growth at Southern Road as our pictures show.

There is one change to the Town pre-season schedule with news that the warm-up game with Taunton Town, set for Tuesday, July 9 has been cancelled and efforts are being made to set up an alternative match for Kevin Hill's team.

There is still time to take advantage of the Town season ticket offer -

A season ticket will cost £85 with the concession price £55 - in both cases this equates to getting six league games free if you buy an early bird season ticket!

What's more, season ticket holders will also gain free entry to all pre-season friendlies and reserve team fixtures and there will also be a £1 discount on entry to home cup matches - again dependent on the various cup competition rules.

The offer for the early bird season tickets will be available until Saturday, July 27, and can be purchased by contacting Martin Cook at cook209@hotmail.com or by telephone on 07599 346689.

