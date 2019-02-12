Exmouth Town’s route to the SWP League top honour

Honiton Town at home to Bow AAC. Ref mhsp 07 19TI 9711. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The South West Peninsula League Premier Division title race is one of the closest in recent years and the current three-way battle for the top honour really does look as if it will ‘go to the wire’!

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Between the start of March and April 4, all three challengeRs, Exmouth Town, Plymouth Argyle Reserves and Tavistock, will have played another six matches – weather permitting of course!

Town have eight left to play with just two of them – the March 9 meeting with Helston and the March 23 meeting with Sticker – being at their Southern Road home and so, if Town are to win the title, it looks as if it will be won on away grounds.

Argyle also have eight to play with five at home and three away. Tavistock, who visit Argyle for a ‘huge game’ on March 8, have 10 to play with seven of those fixtures at home and just three away.

Clearly, based on the remaining games, it would seem Tavistock hold the aces. However, Town, under Kevin Hill, have shown they are very capable ‘on the road’ and this title race may well not be decided until the final game of the campaign for the three challengers.

That game features Town, who, on April 27, travel to Bodmin Town.