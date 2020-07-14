Exmouth Town’s off-pitch efforts continue at an impressive pace

The Exmouth Town pop-up shop selling a range of club merchandise. Picture; ETFC Archant

With things gradually returning to some sort of normality, if that is simply very much the ‘new norm’, Exmouth Town have been able to welcome back their supporters to a much-changed Southern Road.

An Exmouth Town supporter working on porject turnstile at Southern Road. Picture: ETFC An Exmouth Town supporter working on porject turnstile at Southern Road. Picture: ETFC

Town have opened their clubhouse on each of the past two weekends and both sets of opening have been well supported by club followers keen to see the extent of the work that has been taking place at Southern Road since the Coronavirus pandemic led us all into a period of lockdown.

In terms of the clubhouse, bar, and beer garden being opened, that is currently on a Friday evening and a Saturday afternoon and such has been the compliance with the guidelines in place that the club are now looking to extend the opening both later this month and through August.

Away from the bar, the amount of work completed - and indeed, on-going - is there for all to see.

Town’s Martin Cook says: “It really is quite something to behold when you get to Southern Road and you see just what a lot of work has been carried out with manager Kevin Hill, the Muff Town Casuals (MTC) and our fantastic, and growing, number of project partners, at the forefront of the work.”

The current state of play with the Exmouth Town turnstile project, one that the club expect to be completed for the start of the coming 2020/21 season. Picture; ETFC The current state of play with the Exmouth Town turnstile project, one that the club expect to be completed for the start of the coming 2020/21 season. Picture; ETFC

One aspect of Town club life that has been restocked during lockdown is the merchandising and the club has been able to open a ‘pop up shop’ when the clubhouse has reopened and they are also doing good business ‘online’. The club’s merchandise range currently comprises of polo-shirts, mugs, badges beanies and a most topical item in face coverings - all carrying the MTC branding.

Martin Cook says: “The great thing about this shop is that, ALL the profit will go back into the MTC project funds which will benefit everyone at the club.”

With regard to the supporters group, MTC, that group is certainly enjoying a growth in numbers. The MTC Facebook page has no fewer than 360 followers and the recently formed Exmouth Town Supporters Club is closing in on a three figure number of paid up members. A feature of the supporters club is that members are signing up from far and wide with recent memberships received from

Town supporter 'Bully' with former Exeter legend Lee Roberts who have both joined the growing band of folk who have lived in Exmouth, but now live away, and have joined the Muff Town Casuals. Picture; EXMOUTH TOWN FC Town supporter 'Bully' with former Exeter legend Lee Roberts who have both joined the growing band of folk who have lived in Exmouth, but now live away, and have joined the Muff Town Casuals. Picture; EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Blackpool, Kent, Bedfordshire, Salisbury and Merseyside.

Speaking of the growth of the supporters club, Martin Cook says: “The recent rise in new memberships is testimony to the efforts being made to push the club on. I think in many cases it is folk who perhaps used to live in, or near, the Town and are able to identify with the effort being put into trying to give the club every chance of furthering its profile in the football pyramid. I am also sure as well that many see that with such a supporter driven concern now, folk putting their hands in their pockets to support projects and schemes are crystal clear that all money heading into the supporters club is then being used for the benefit of the supporters, the playing facility and indeed, the club as a community facility and asset.”

As to current on-going projects, Martin says: “We have a number of projects completed and ongoing.

“Some of the major projects would just not have been possible without the help and funding or expertise of our supporters and partners.”

The Exmouth Town clubhouse beer garden. Picture; ETFC The Exmouth Town clubhouse beer garden. Picture; ETFC

He continued: “The turnstiles are due back in August and we hope to have this finished ready for the new season.

“There are various other projects ongoing including improving the facility for supporters who have wheelchairs inside the ground and a disabled parking area outside.

“The supporters club will again be funding first aid kits for the youth set up and aiming to complete a water harvesting project to save the football club money with recycled rain water for the pitch.

“We are also in the process of sourcing a new hot water system for the half-time ‘cuppas’ as the current urn just couldn’t cope with the numbers of tea and coffee drinkers it was having to cater for during the half-time rush last season.”

The Exmouth Town Southern Road clubhouse interior. Picture: ETFC The Exmouth Town Southern Road clubhouse interior. Picture: ETFC

Martin rounded off this latest update on all things Town saying: “Yes, we are making real progress across a wide spectrum of jobs, some done, some in the process of being completed and some that are still to be launched, but all always undertaken with the long-term view being that they are being done for the benefit of the club, it’s supporters and indeed, the local community.”

The Southern Road playing surface looking in perfect condition in July 2020. Picture; ETFC The Southern Road playing surface looking in perfect condition in July 2020. Picture; ETFC

The Exmouth Town Football Club Southern Road beer garden. Picture; ETFC The Exmouth Town Football Club Southern Road beer garden. Picture; ETFC