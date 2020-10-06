Exmouth Town’s next two games are called off due to Covid-19

Exmouth Town have been forced to call off their next two games owing to an outbreak of Covid-19

Exmouth Town’s Wednesday night Toolstation Western League Premier Division meeting with Plymouth Parkway and Saturday’s FA Vase tie at Sherborne Town have both been postponed owing to an outbreak of Covid-19 that has affected a member of the club.

Town released a statement this morning (Tuesday) which read:

‘As a result of a positive COVID 19 test within the Exmouth Town squad we have notified the Western League and the FA

The Western League have advised that we must postpone the forthcoming games against Plymouth Parkway and Sherbourne Town.

A decision regarding the Tavistock game will be made nearer the time

The squad have been informed and advised to take appropriate actions regarding self-isolating and seek medical advice if symptoms develop

We will also be in touch with Bradford Town to advise them of the situation’. Bob Chard (Exmouth Town FC Covid-19 manager)

It is not known yet as to what happens with regard to the Town involvement in this season’s FA Vase competition.

Here’s what the Football Association offer up with regard to the FA Vase competition and Covid-19

