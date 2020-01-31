Exmouth Town's Saturday opponents - the current form of Roman Glass St George

A look at the home form this season of Roman Glass St George who entertain Exmouth Town tomrrow (Saturday)

Exmouth Town are in action on the artificial surface that is home to Roman Glass St George on Saturday (February 1). They head for the meeting with the 16th placed Gloucester-based side looking to extend an unbeaten run that now stretches back 13 games since their last defeat, the November 6, 6-1 FA Vase defeat at Tavistock since when they have won 11 and drawn two.

Roman Glass St George this season at home:

The Roman Glass St George home campaign began in early August with a 2-1 defeat to Odd Down (Bath) and they then lost 2-1 to Hallen before thrashing Wellington 8-0.

A 1-0 loss to Westbury followed before, on October 5, they bagged their first home win of the season, defeating Shepton Mallet 2-0 before then seeing off Chipping Sodbury Town 6-1 and then beating Bridport 2-1 in a League Cup tie. Ahead of Saturday's game with Town, the last time Roman Glass St George lost a home league game was back on November 16th when they went down 2-1 at the hands of Bradford Town. They bounced back to win their next home game, beating Bourton Rovers 5-0 in a Gloucestershire County Cup tie and then they drew a league game 2-2 with Brislington before exiting the FA Vase, beaten 2-1 at home by Warminster Town. They defeated visiting Bitton 3-1 in early December and then drew 2-2 in a Les Phillips League Cup tie at home to Keynsham Town, but won through to the next round courtesy of success in a penalty shoot-out.

Their most recent home game was the Boxing Day meeting with Clevedon Town that they won 2-0.

Since Boxing Day, Roman Glass St George have played six times and all away. They have been beaten at Chipping Sodbury Town, Shepton Mallet and on their January 11 visit to Southern Road to face Town. They have also won 6-1 at Odd Down (Bath) and, in their most recent game - played on Tuesday night of this week, they won a Gloucestershire County Cup tie 6-0 at Shortwood Town.

The season-so-far home record for Roman Glass St George reads:

P17 W 7 D 2 L 5 F 36 A 16

Clean sheets - 4 v Wellington (W8-0), v Shepton Mallet (W2-0), v Bourton Rovers (W5-0 in Gloucester Cup tie) and in their most recent home game versus Clevedon Town on December 26 (W2-0).

Failed to score - once v Westbury United (L 0-1)