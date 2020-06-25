Exmouth Town’s new U12 and U14 coaches talk about exciting times ahead

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

The new coaches who will be looking after the Exmouth Town Under-12 and Under-14 teams when the 2020/21 season gets underway, have been formulating their plans for the campaign ahead.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Martin Onoyiweta, who will be in charge of the Town Under-14s says: “The togetherness, support and ambition at Exmouth Town was my main reason for joining the Southern Road set up. It’s plain for all to see just how much work has gone on over the past 18 months to two years and it all suggests that the club is certainly heading in the ‘right direction’.

“To be honest, it’s very much the case that these are set to be exciting times for me as a coach. My aim is to develop my players so they have a great springboard to bigger and better things and go on to play at the highest level of the game they can. What is crystal clear at Southern Road is that there is now a clear pathway for youngsters to get as much as they want out of football at Exmouth Town - the opportunity is there for young players to aim for the very top.

“I really do feel as if I am moving in on the ground floor of something rather special.”

He continued: “Obviously we have to wait until this difficult period of time is over, but I can’t wait to get started.

“I’ve got a strong and talented team to work with and I’m looking to add some more new faces to my set up, but it’s equally as important that the kids enjoy playing. I’d love to hear from anyone who feels up to the challenge and wants to join us.”

The Town Under-12s next season will be looked after by Aaron Skinner who says: “Having just moved over to Exmouth Town I can say with real conviction that I am ‘raring to go’.

“Last year, at Lympstone, we enjoyed great success and it looked all the way as if we’d have a terrific end to the campaign before it was brought to a grinding halt by the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As a team last season we showed we were very capable of mixing it with any opposition side, but moving to Southern Road has cranked everything up a notch or two. Playing a n Exmouth Town youth side presents a new set of challenges.

“We certainly hope to keep the run of form up that has been a feature of our play over the past two seasons.

“Both myself and fellow coach Ryan are really excited by this opportunity and moving to a different structure will be interesting, we’ve been together since Under-8s so we built up a strong bond with all our players and parents.

“We’ve created plenty of memories over that time and we look forward to creating more with Exmouth Town.”

Exmouth Town head of youth football, Nick James said: “The enthusiasm of both Martin (Onoyiweta) and Aaron (Skinner) has been infectious since they came on board.

“Both come with great qualities and they both bring great teams with them.

“When we discussed the possibility of them coming over I knew that I wanted them both on board from the word go.

“Martin’s FA qualifications mean that we can open up different aspects of training to players.

“Aaron has a great team, he really does and you only have to look at their record over the last two years to see that they are a very exciting team and we’ll be watching them with great interest.

“I would also like to add that is anyone would be interested in joining these teams or any other teams that we run please contact me at Exmouthtownyouth@gmail.com and I’ll pass your details on.”