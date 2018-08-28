Advanced search

Exmouth Town’s midweek game against Argyle is OFF!

PUBLISHED: 17:16 30 January 2019

Archant

Exmouth Town’s Wednesday night cup tie at home to Plymouth Argyle Reserves is off.

The Southern Road pitch is waterlogged and it means a new date will have to be found for the Devon Bowl quarter-final tie.

The decision to call the game off was not taken lightly as the club had worked very hard to get the game on – a full days work was carried out at Southern Road on Monday with attention paid to both playing surface and the floodlights.

The lighting has been the reason Saturday games have been kicking off at 2.15pm – but all that was sorted ready for the meeting with Argyle.

