Exmouth Town's FA Vase tie rescheduled for next Wednesday

Exmouth Town's FA Vase tie at Tavistock was postponed mid-afternoon Friday owing to a waterlogged pitch.

It means that Town's next home game, Wednesday night's Devon St Lukes Bowl meeting with South West Peninsula League Premier East outfit Honiton Town, will now have to be found a new date.

That's because the FA Vase tie at Tavistock will now be played on Wednesday (November 6) with a 7.45pm kick-off.

The cancellation of the Town FA Vase tie means that the Southern Road men have now suffered three successive postponements having previously had the league match at home to Brislington and last Wednesday night's Les Phillips Cup tie against Parkway - also set for home - postponed.

Town have not played since the October 23 midweek4-2 league win over Tavistock at Southern Road and the last time they played a Saturday fixture was Saturday, October 19, when they were beaten 1-0 at Keynsham.

It means another blank Saturday for Town's senior teams, the second such washout in as many weeks after all three teams were also without a game the previous matchday.

Budleigh Salterton's home Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East meeting with Newtown remained on as at Friday evening. If the usually resilient surface at Greenway Lane survives the rain over night then this match may well be one of the few across East Devon that does see some action!

Also off by Friday night were Macron League games at Otterton (v Cullompton) and Lympstone (v Central).

However, still on, according to the Macron Devon and Exeter League website, as at 9pm on Friday night, in terms of East Devon football was: Exmouth Rovers v Lifton in the Devon Intermediate Cup - this tie set for the Withycombe Common pitches beside the Archery Club, kicking-off at 2.15pm and the Devon Premier Cup tie between Beer Albion and Plymouth & West Devon League outfit Plymouth Hope, with that game at Furzebrake also kicking off at 2.15pm.

Colyton have switched their Devon Premier Cup tie to the artificial surface at Axminster (2.15pm) and the Ottery St Mary Development XI meeting with Amory Green Rovers at the Otters' home of Washbrook Meadow (2.15pm) was also still 'on'. For an up-to-date list of all games off and the few that are still on, visit www.defleague.co.uk