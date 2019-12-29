Exmouth Town's dramatic winner at Street was scored by Jordan Harris

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Such was the drama at Street that, in the aftermath of 'the magic moment' it had been thought - indeed reported - that skipper Jamie Dirrane scored what was certainly the 'most dramatic' Town goal, of 2019.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However, once the dust had settled on a memorable 4-3 win at Street it was decided that the winning goal was in fact scored by Jordan Harris.

That means that the Town leading scorer - both in this current season to date and the year of 2019, ended the year scoring twice in each of the final three Town games of the year!

It also means that the Town hit-man has now netted 12 goals in his last eight game s scoring in each of them with the exception of the December 7, 0-0 draw at Southern Road against Hallen.

What's more, it also means that Harris now has 38 goals to his name in 2019!

Town president John Dibsdall, who has seen so many Town games over the years, said post match at Street: "There are usually four of us who travel together to Town away games and, after the match, I said to 'Hilly' (Town manager Kevin Hill) that we have a combined age approaching 300 and moments like the last two minutes at Street are not good for our health!"

He continued: "That said, perhaps those final moments at Street were a fitting end to a year that has seen us fight to the very end in every game and, even in the two league games that we have lost since this season started, we have been the better side from first kick to last in each of the second halves of those games at Parkway and Keynsham."