Exmouth Town's destiny to be settled on Saturday!

PUBLISHED: 10:10 22 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:10 22 April 2019

Action from the Exmouth Town Good Friday 2-1 success at Cullompton Rangers (left to right) Jordan Harris, Adam Seedhouse-Evans, Tom Beddow, Jamie Dirrane, James Ansell and Simon Hill. Picture GERRY HUNT

Exmouth Town are not playing on Easter Monday, but they will no doubt have ‘an eye on’ proceedings at Tavistock where Helston Athletic are the visitors, writes John Dibsdall.

Exmouth captain Jamie Dirrane (right) is quicker to the ball than Cullompton’ Ash Donohue during the Good Friday meeting that Town won 2-1. Picture GERRY HUNTExmouth captain Jamie Dirrane (right) is quicker to the ball than Cullompton’ Ash Donohue during the Good Friday meeting that Town won 2-1. Picture GERRY HUNT

Should Tavistock win the game then the spotlight falls very much on Saturday (April 27) when the destiny of the top honour will be decided!

If both teams win – Town at Bodmin Town and Tavistock at Plymouth Argyle Reserves, then the two sides will sit joint top of the table with 91 points – but the Lambs would be crowned champions by virtue of a superior goal difference!

The draft constitution of the revised SWPL step six divisions for next season, the current Premier Division is being split into two, Premier East and Premier West, has been published but neither Tavistock or Exmouth Town have been included in the East Division.

The inference is that irrespective of the result of their remaining games both Exmouth Town and Tavistock will be promoted to step five, Western League Premier Division, next season.

Karl Rickard scores a spectacular opening goal in Exmouth Town’s Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers. Picture GERRY HUNTKarl Rickard scores a spectacular opening goal in Exmouth Town’s Good Friday win at Cullompton Rangers. Picture GERRY HUNT

This means that Town could renew old rivalries with Devon clubs, Plymouth Parkway, Buckland Athletic, Willand Rovers and possibly Barnstaple Town as well as the likes of Bridgwater Town, Wellington, Bridport and sides in the Bristol area.

Town's final League position should also mean that they will be in the draw for both the FA Cup and the FA Vase next season.

Exmouth Town’s Steve Avery comes under challenge from Cullompton Rangers player Lewis White during the Good Friday meeting that Town won 2-1. Picture GERRY HUNTExmouth Town’s Steve Avery comes under challenge from Cullompton Rangers player Lewis White during the Good Friday meeting that Town won 2-1. Picture GERRY HUNT

Karl Rickard in action during the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win over Cullompton Rangers. Picture GERRY HUNTKarl Rickard in action during the Exmouth Town 2-1 Good Friday win over Cullompton Rangers. Picture GERRY HUNT

