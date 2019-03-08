Exmouth Town's Chris Wright is the latest to net a player sponsorship
PUBLISHED: 12:17 20 September 2019
The Exmouth Town Player Sponsor scheme continues to be a big hit and the latest Southern Road first team player to land himself a sponsor is goalkeeper Chris Wright.
The experienced glovesman has been sponsored by long-standing Town supporter Derek Tate.
Details of how you can get involved with the Town player sponsorship scheme, and indeed with all things Exmouth Town visit their website at www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk
Town are next in action tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Cribbs for a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game and they are also in action next Tuesday night (September 24) when they travel to Mid Devon to face Cullompton Rangers in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie (7.30pm)).
Travelling to support Town at Cribbs on Saturday?
The Cribbs FC home pitch is: The Lawns, Station Road, Henbury, Bristol, BS10 7TB.
The pitch is situated next to Clifton RFC