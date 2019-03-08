Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town's Chris Wright is the latest to net a player sponsorship

PUBLISHED: 12:17 20 September 2019

Exmouth Town goalkeeper Chris Wright with his player sponsor Derek Tate. Find out more about all things sponsorship and Exmouth Town at the club's website, www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk Picture MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town goalkeeper Chris Wright with his player sponsor Derek Tate. Find out more about all things sponsorship and Exmouth Town at the club's website, www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk Picture MARTIN COOK

Archant

The Exmouth Town Player Sponsor scheme continues to be a big hit and the latest Southern Road first team player to land himself a sponsor is goalkeeper Chris Wright.

The experienced glovesman has been sponsored by long-standing Town supporter Derek Tate.

Details of how you can get involved with the Town player sponsorship scheme, and indeed with all things Exmouth Town visit their website at www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk

Town are next in action tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Cribbs for a Toolstation Western League Premier Division game and they are also in action next Tuesday night (September 24) when they travel to Mid Devon to face Cullompton Rangers in a Devon St Lukes Bowl tie (7.30pm)).

Travelling to support Town at Cribbs on Saturday?

The Cribbs FC home pitch is: The Lawns, Station Road, Henbury, Bristol, BS10 7TB.

The pitch is situated next to Clifton RFC

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Most Read

Man hospitalised after assault in Exmouth

Police are investigating burglaries at two stables.

Click and collect fish and chip shop coming to Exmouth

Krispies' new click and collect store is set to be opening in November. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

Comprehensive class of ’85 to reunite 34 years on

Former students from Exmouth Comprehensive got together to start organising. Picture: Claire Smith

Exmouth man jailed after spitting at police officers

Matthew Lewis has been jailed after spitting at three police offciers. Picture: Getty/Devon and Cornwall Police

Exmouth’s carnival is back on – volunteer stewards needed

Exmouth Carnival 2017. Picture: Matt Round

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town’s Chris Wright is the latest to net a player sponsorship

Exmouth Town goalkeeper Chris Wright with his player sponsor Derek Tate. Find out more about all things sponsorship and Exmouth Town at the club's website, www.exmouth-townfc.co.uk Picture MARTIN COOK

Rugby latest - Cockles and Withy both in home Saturday action

Honiton rugby action

Exmouth Town home Western League matches free to military personnel

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0143. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town youth teams face a busy weekend of league and cup football

Global climate strike live: updates as protests held across Devon

Global climate change group for Exmouth on their way to Exeter. Ref exe 38 19TI 0712. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists