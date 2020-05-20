Advanced search

Exmouth Town’s ‘Anfield’ turnstiles ready for business - thanks to Ian and Phil

PUBLISHED: 10:58 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 20 May 2020

Phil Beynon of T he Steel Works & Exmouth Forge, Dinan Way Trading Estate, Exmouth together with his grandson taking a closer loom at one of the new turnstiles at Southern Road. Picture: MARTIN COOK

There may be no sign as to when local football might be able to resume owing to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, but the work goes on at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town, and at quite a turn of pace, in readiness for when football can make a return.

Ian Crook of Ian Crook Wealth Management, Rolle Street, Exmouth sizing up the spot at the Southern Road ground where the new turnstiles will be situated. Picture: MARTIN COOKIan Crook of Ian Crook Wealth Management, Rolle Street, Exmouth sizing up the spot at the Southern Road ground where the new turnstiles will be situated. Picture: MARTIN COOK

On any given day you will find folk at the ground carrying out various tasks that are all leaving the club’s headquarters looking at its pristine best!

One such task has been to get the club’s new turnstiles into position and ready for use.

As it transpired, friends, and local businessmen, Ian Crook of Ian Wealth Management, Rolle Street and Phil Beynon of The Steel Works & Exmouth Forge, Dinan Way Trading Estate, were keen to pool resources and support ETFC with a particular project.

The pair saw a Facebook posting placed by Town Martin Cook with regard to him asking if there were any folk out there who could help with the clean-up and installation of the turnstiles that used to grace the Anfield Road end at the home of Liverpool Football Club.

It clearly need not take long for the two friends to touch base with Martin to let him know that they would provide the necessary finance and labour for the club to have the peace of mind that the project could be completed.

Asked why they choose to help the MTC and why they wanted to help, the pair were quick to say: “Because we recognise that helping grass roots sports clubs has many benefits for the town and wider area, providing the opportunity for youngsters and adults to enjoy football, both playing and watching.”

For Town, martin Cook says: “The way these two chaps responded to this prioject was so typical of the way local business is getting behind us.

“We want to engage with the local community at all levels and it is so positive and indeed incredibly supportive when the likes of business folk like Ian and Phil come forward to help us with such projects. We really cannot thank them enough.”

