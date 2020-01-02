Exmouth Town running 'Operation Bring a Mate to Football' for first game of 2020

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

The Exmouth Town action on the first Saturday of 2020

Exmouth Town launch their 2020 schedule with Saturday's home meeting with Bitton.

The Southern Road game kicks-off at 3pm and Town have designated the occasion to be 'Bring a Mate to Football' day.

Martin Cook of Town says: "It's another idea we have come up with to se if we can introduce yet more folk to both football and, in particular, what Exmouth Town, as a club, on and off the Southern Road turf, has to offer."

He continued: "We feel there may well be plenty of people out there who have a friend that comes along to watch Town play and might be wondering what all the fuss is about and now we have a big opportunity to hopefully 'sell what we are all about' to an even greater audience."

On Saturday the Southern Road gates will open at 1.30pm and admission is £6 for adults with the concession entry for O65s and U18s being £4 and, as ever for home league games, members of the armed forces are admitted free on presentation of suitable ID and U16s are also admitted without charge, as of course, are season ticket holders.

The Town Reserves are not in action on the first Saturday of the New Year but the Town third team have Macron League Division Eight action when they entertain Broadclyst Reserves with that game being played at the pitches adjacent to the Archery Club and kicking off at 2.15pm. It's a top four game with Town sitting fourth having banked 20 points from 11 games while Broadclyst sit second with 24 points from nine games so far.

There is no game for the Town Under-8s this weekend, but the U12s are in derby action with a game at home Lympstone. Kick-off at Town Lane, Woodbury, is 10.30am.

The Town U14s and U16s are both away in Exeter & District Youth League action with the U14s heading for Copplestone and the U16s taking on Exeter Panthers at Bettysmead, Exeter. Both the U14s and U16s kick-off at 10.30am.

There's also action this weekend for the Town Under-18s who are unbeaten now in 12 months! They put that impressive record on the line when they go to Totnes on Sunday for a League Cup tie that kicks off at 2pm.