Exmouth Town's 2019 in review
PUBLISHED: 10:21 20 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:51 20 December 2019
Archant
As 2019 draws to a close, here's a look back on Exmouth Town's year to date.
Exmouth began the year on a remarkable run of form that saw them undefeated until a Devon Bowl defeat at home to Exeter City on April 10. It took even longer for them to suffer a league defeat when they finally were defeated at Parkway on August 21.
In the second half of the 2018-19 season, there was only three occasions when Town did not win and they chalked up 15 wins in all competitions. During that time, the team went on a run of 12 consecutive wins stretching from January 26 to April 6.
It has been a similar story this season as Exmouth have won 19 of 25 games in all competitions this season.
Exmouth Town in 2019 have played their way through 43 matches and complete the year with three more (Saturday, December 21 at home to Parkway), which will mean they will have played 46 games in the calendar year.
Ahead of the Parkway meeting, of the 43 matches Town have played, 34 have been won, four drawn and just five lost.
The only defeats in the year for Town have been the defeat to Exeter City (1-2), an FA Vase tie at Tavistock (1-6), an FA Cup tie at Highworth Town (2-4) and league games at Parkway (0-1) and Keynsham (0-1).
In the 43 games so far Town have scored 114 goals and conceded 44. They have kept a total of 15 clean sheets in the 43 outings.
Indeed, it was a high scoring year for Town as they netted at least four goals on 14 occasions.
Jordan Harris leads the way on top of the goalscoring charts having scored 35 this year. Ace High and Aarron Denny make up the top three.
Exmouth Town 2019 top goalscorers:
Jordan Harris 35
Ace High 20
Aarron Denny 17
Karl Rickard 10
Ben Steer 9
Callum Shipton 5
Dave Rowe, Mark Lever, Dan Boere and own goals 3
Luke Durham, Nathan Cooper, Scott Merritt, Adam Bilcock, Zac Vincent, Jason Gardner, Kieran Willdigg 1
Exmouth Town's 2019:
Dec 28 A L Street
Dec 26 H L Buckland Athletic
Dec 21 H L Parkway
Dec 14 A L Bridport W 3-1 Harris (2), Lever
Dec 7 H L Hallen D 0-0
Dec 4 H LPC Parkway W 4-1 Harris, Steer (2), Willdigg
Nov 30 H L Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Harris, Steer
Nov 20 H DB Honiton Town W 5-1 Harris (3), Rickard, Denny
Nov 16 A L Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Denny, Gardner, Harris, Steer, High
Nov 6 A FAV Tavistock L 1-6 High
Oct 23 H L Tavistock W 4-2 High (2), Shipton, Harris
Oct 19 A L Keynsham L 0-1
Oct 16 H L Street W 5-0 Harris (2), Shipton, Rickard, Denny
Oct 12 H FAV Portland United W 2-0 Rickard, Shipton
Oct 6 A L Wellington W 2-0 Harris, Denny
Sep 28 H L Cadbury Heath W 2-0 Harris, Rowe
Sep 24 A DB Cullompton Rangers W 1-0 Vincent
Sep 21 A L Cribbs W 4-0 Steer (3), High
Sep 17 A LPC Almondsbury W 4-1 Denny, Merritt, Bilcock, Rickard
Sep 14 A FAV Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Rickard (2), High (2), Steer
Sep 7 A FAC Highworth Town L 2-4 Harris, Denny
Sep 3 H FAC Yate Town W 2-0 Steer, Denny
Aug 31 H FAV Brislington W 3-2 Harris, Shipton, own goal
Aug 24 A FAC Yate Town D 2-2 Harris, Denny
Aug 21 A L Parkway L 0-1
Aug 17 A L Bitton W 1-0 High
Aug 10 H FAC Barnstaple Town W 2-0 Harris, Denny
Aug 3 H L Bridport W 4-1 Harris (2), two own goals
Apr 27 H L Bodmin Town D 2-2 High, Denny
Apr 19 A L Cullompton Rangers W 2-1 Rickard, High
Apr 10 H DB Exeter City L 1-2 Steer
Apr 6 A L Torpoint Athletic W 2-1 Harris, High
Mar 30 A L Helston Athletic W 1-0 Denny
Mar 23 H L Sticker W 3-1 Harris (2), Denny
Mar 16 A L Launceston W 5-1 High (2), Harris, Steer, Boere
Mar 12 H DB Plymouth Argyle W 3-2 Durham, Denny, Cooper
Mar 9 H L Helston W 2-1 Harris
Mar 2 A L Sticker W 3-1 Harris (2), Denny
Feb 23 A L Falmouth Town W 2-1 Harris, Rowe
Feb 16 H L Callington Town W 3-0 High, Lever, Denny
Feb 9 H L Plymouth Argyle Res W 4-0 Harris (3), Lever
Feb 2 A L Millbrook W 5-2 High (2), Rickard (2), Rowe
Jan 26 H L Launceston W 4-0 High (2), Harris, Boere
Jan 19 H L St Austell D 1-1 Rickard
Jan 12 A L Godolphin Atlantic W 3-0 Harris, High, Shipton
Jan 5 H L Millbrook W 4-1 Harris (2), Denny, Boere