Exmouth Town's 2019 in review

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0231. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

As 2019 draws to a close, here's a look back on Exmouth Town's year to date.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Exmouth began the year on a remarkable run of form that saw them undefeated until a Devon Bowl defeat at home to Exeter City on April 10. It took even longer for them to suffer a league defeat when they finally were defeated at Parkway on August 21.

In the second half of the 2018-19 season, there was only three occasions when Town did not win and they chalked up 15 wins in all competitions. During that time, the team went on a run of 12 consecutive wins stretching from January 26 to April 6.

It has been a similar story this season as Exmouth have won 19 of 25 games in all competitions this season.

Exmouth Town in 2019 have played their way through 43 matches and complete the year with three more (Saturday, December 21 at home to Parkway), which will mean they will have played 46 games in the calendar year.

Ahead of the Parkway meeting, of the 43 matches Town have played, 34 have been won, four drawn and just five lost.

The only defeats in the year for Town have been the defeat to Exeter City (1-2), an FA Vase tie at Tavistock (1-6), an FA Cup tie at Highworth Town (2-4) and league games at Parkway (0-1) and Keynsham (0-1).

In the 43 games so far Town have scored 114 goals and conceded 44. They have kept a total of 15 clean sheets in the 43 outings.

Indeed, it was a high scoring year for Town as they netted at least four goals on 14 occasions.

Jordan Harris leads the way on top of the goalscoring charts having scored 35 this year. Ace High and Aarron Denny make up the top three.

Exmouth Town 2019 top goalscorers:

Jordan Harris 35

Ace High 20

Aarron Denny 17

Karl Rickard 10

Ben Steer 9

Callum Shipton 5

Dave Rowe, Mark Lever, Dan Boere and own goals 3

Luke Durham, Nathan Cooper, Scott Merritt, Adam Bilcock, Zac Vincent, Jason Gardner, Kieran Willdigg 1

Exmouth Town's 2019:

Dec 28 A L Street

Dec 26 H L Buckland Athletic

Dec 21 H L Parkway

Dec 14 A L Bridport W 3-1 Harris (2), Lever

Dec 7 H L Hallen D 0-0

Dec 4 H LPC Parkway W 4-1 Harris, Steer (2), Willdigg

Nov 30 H L Shepton Mallet W 2-1 Harris, Steer

Nov 20 H DB Honiton Town W 5-1 Harris (3), Rickard, Denny

Nov 16 A L Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Denny, Gardner, Harris, Steer, High

Nov 6 A FAV Tavistock L 1-6 High

Oct 23 H L Tavistock W 4-2 High (2), Shipton, Harris

Oct 19 A L Keynsham L 0-1

Oct 16 H L Street W 5-0 Harris (2), Shipton, Rickard, Denny

Oct 12 H FAV Portland United W 2-0 Rickard, Shipton

Oct 6 A L Wellington W 2-0 Harris, Denny

Sep 28 H L Cadbury Heath W 2-0 Harris, Rowe

Sep 24 A DB Cullompton Rangers W 1-0 Vincent

Sep 21 A L Cribbs W 4-0 Steer (3), High

Sep 17 A LPC Almondsbury W 4-1 Denny, Merritt, Bilcock, Rickard

Sep 14 A FAV Cadbury Heath W 5-1 Rickard (2), High (2), Steer

Sep 7 A FAC Highworth Town L 2-4 Harris, Denny

Sep 3 H FAC Yate Town W 2-0 Steer, Denny

Aug 31 H FAV Brislington W 3-2 Harris, Shipton, own goal

Aug 24 A FAC Yate Town D 2-2 Harris, Denny

Aug 21 A L Parkway L 0-1

Aug 17 A L Bitton W 1-0 High

Aug 10 H FAC Barnstaple Town W 2-0 Harris, Denny

Aug 3 H L Bridport W 4-1 Harris (2), two own goals

Apr 27 H L Bodmin Town D 2-2 High, Denny

Apr 19 A L Cullompton Rangers W 2-1 Rickard, High

Apr 10 H DB Exeter City L 1-2 Steer

Apr 6 A L Torpoint Athletic W 2-1 Harris, High

Mar 30 A L Helston Athletic W 1-0 Denny

Mar 23 H L Sticker W 3-1 Harris (2), Denny

Mar 16 A L Launceston W 5-1 High (2), Harris, Steer, Boere

Mar 12 H DB Plymouth Argyle W 3-2 Durham, Denny, Cooper

Mar 9 H L Helston W 2-1 Harris

Mar 2 A L Sticker W 3-1 Harris (2), Denny

Feb 23 A L Falmouth Town W 2-1 Harris, Rowe

Feb 16 H L Callington Town W 3-0 High, Lever, Denny

Feb 9 H L Plymouth Argyle Res W 4-0 Harris (3), Lever

Feb 2 A L Millbrook W 5-2 High (2), Rickard (2), Rowe

Jan 26 H L Launceston W 4-0 High (2), Harris, Boere

Jan 19 H L St Austell D 1-1 Rickard

Jan 12 A L Godolphin Atlantic W 3-0 Harris, High, Shipton

Jan 5 H L Millbrook W 4-1 Harris (2), Denny, Boere