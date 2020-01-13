Exmouth Town Reserves win at Chudleigh with birthday-boy Tom Preece the star act

Exmouth Town Reserves were excellent value for a 4-0 win on their visit to Chudleigh Athletic for their latest Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East outing.

Town travelled without a recognised goalkeeper and so Tom Preece, celebrating his birthday, volunteered to wear the gloves.

Town made a confident start, pressing high up the pitch looking to force home errors and the ploy paid early dividends as Tom Bray struck twice in the 10th and 15th minutes.

Indeed, Bray ought to have been celebrating a first half hat-trick, but, having rounded the keeper he inexplicably fired wide of an empty goal!

Josh Gresham, who had made an impressive debut in the Town first team in the midweek Les Phillips Cup win, made it three and a slick passing move down the right involving Oli Bray ended with Morgan Cullen netting a fourth to send Town into the break with a handsome lead.

The second half was a different game altogether, Chudleigh made some changes and shifted formation making them much more difficult to break down.

They had a few chances of there own, but nothing that worried stand in keeper Preece. At the other end of the pitch Town created further chances, but were denied three times by stunning saves buy the home glovesman. The Town Man of the Match award went to birthday boy Tom Preece.