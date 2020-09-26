Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserves v Budleigh Salterton the ‘big local match’ today

PUBLISHED: 07:02 26 September 2020

The local football today (Saturday) sees top billing go to a game at Southern Road, Exmouth.

However, it’s not the Town first team in action, but the club’s second team, entertaining Budleigh Salterton in a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East game that kicks off at 3pm.

The Town first team are in Toolstation Western League Premier Division action with a trip up the M5 - a shorter one than usual - as they are in action at Bridgwater Town (3pm).

In the Joma Devon & Exeter League, the ‘big game’ locally is arguably the one being played at the pitches at Exmouth Archery Club with Exmouth Rovers entertaining Lympstone in a Division One East game (3pm).

In the same section, Greenway Lane, Budleigh stages the Exmouth Spartans versus Lyme Regis game.

In Division Two East, East Budleigh Reserves are at home to Ottery St Mary Reserves.

There’s also Division Four East action at Stantaway where Otterton entertain Seaton Town Reserves.

All today’s games have 3pm kick-offs and we’ll bring you a comprehensive round-up of scores here from 7pm

