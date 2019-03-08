Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town Reserves suffer injuries in midweek meeting with Okehampton Argyle

PUBLISHED: 13:20 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 14 August 2019

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves were edged out in an eventful midweek Southern Road meeting with Okehampton Argyle in the last preseason friendly before the Town second string begin their new life as a Devon League side on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead with a penalty, awarded midway through the first half. However, Town were level before the break when Tom Bray rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Just before the break a heavy tackle on Sam Rawlings left the 20-year-old unable to continue and he was forced to sit out the remainder of the contest.

Town took a 2-1 lead in the second half with a fine finish from Renze Famica.

The visitors then stepped up a gear and the game became more physical as the tackles 'flew in'!

Okehampton levelled before one of their players saw a straight red for a tackle that left Tom Prout unable to take any further part in the contest!

In the closing stages the visitors netted a third to take the match by the odd goal in five.

As for the injured players, it is hoped that Sam Rawlings will be fit for Saturday's opening league game which sees the Town second team entertaining Exeter University (3pm), but it does seem as if Tom Prout may have to sit out the next couple of weeks with his injury.

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Most Read

Town centre pubs and a children’s play area could be demolished in latest homes plan

The Bank, Sam's Funhouse, Number 9 and The Hive could all be demolished to make way for a 35-home development. Picture: Daniel Wilkins

‘We’re always laughing’ couple married for 72 years say humour is their secret

Jack and Sylv Walker celebrate 72 years of marriage. Picture: Sophie Bates

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves suffer injuries in midweek meeting with Okehampton Argyle

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0111. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth skipper Andrew Buzza on defeat to the champions-elect and a look ahead to Exeter encounter

Picture: Thinkstock

Firefighters attended hundreds more fires in Devon and Somerset last year, new figures reveal

Fire engine

Nimbus sails again - and in Exmouth ‘home’ waters

John Westell at the helm of Nimbus going past number 17 buoy off Exmouth in the summer of 1947. Picture: Gillian Westell

Home bowlers impress in another superbly organised Phear Park tournament

Phear Park 2019 Tournament men's singles finalists (left to right), winner Brian Summers, Phear Park president Peter Birch and the runner-up Norman Own from Babbacmbe. Picture PPBC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists