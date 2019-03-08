Exmouth Town Reserves suffer injuries in midweek meeting with Okehampton Argyle

Exmouth Town Reserves were edged out in an eventful midweek Southern Road meeting with Okehampton Argyle in the last preseason friendly before the Town second string begin their new life as a Devon League side on Saturday.

The visitors took the lead with a penalty, awarded midway through the first half. However, Town were level before the break when Tom Bray rounded the keeper and rolled the ball into the empty net.

Just before the break a heavy tackle on Sam Rawlings left the 20-year-old unable to continue and he was forced to sit out the remainder of the contest.

Town took a 2-1 lead in the second half with a fine finish from Renze Famica.

The visitors then stepped up a gear and the game became more physical as the tackles 'flew in'!

Okehampton levelled before one of their players saw a straight red for a tackle that left Tom Prout unable to take any further part in the contest!

In the closing stages the visitors netted a third to take the match by the odd goal in five.

As for the injured players, it is hoped that Sam Rawlings will be fit for Saturday's opening league game which sees the Town second team entertaining Exeter University (3pm), but it does seem as if Tom Prout may have to sit out the next couple of weeks with his injury.