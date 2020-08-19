Exmouth Town Reserves start at Witheridge in busy first few weeks of new league season

Exmouth Town Reserves will start their Scott Richards Solicitors devon League North & West campaign with six games in the first 21 days of the new term.

The Town second string launch their league challenge for league honours with a Saturday, September 5 trip to Witheridge.

They play three at home and three away over the first 21 days with the home being midweek meetings with Newtown and then St Martins before a Saturday, September 19, Southern Road meeting with Exwick Villa.

The first month also sees the Town second string visit Heavitree and Bovey Tracey.

The two derby meetings with Budleigh Salterton are set to be played first at Greenway Lane on Saturday, November 28 with the return being played at Southern Road on March 20.

The Exmouth Town Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & West 2020/21 fixtures are:

Sep 5 Witheridge (a)

Sep 9 NEWTOWN (H)

Sep 12 Heavitree (a)

Sep 16 ST MARTINS (H)

Sep 19 EXWICK VILLA (H)

Sep 26 Bovey Tracey (a)

Oct 3 ALPHINGTON (H)

Oct 10 Chudleigh (a)

Oct 17 CLYST VALLEY (H)

Oct 24 St Martins (a)

Oct 31 TOPSHAM TOWN (H)

Nov 7 Newtown (a)

Nov 14 LIVERTON UNITED (H)

Nov 21 Liverton United (a)

Nov 28 Budleigh Salterton (a)

Dec 5 BRAUNTON (H)

Dec 12 UNIVERSITY OF EXETER (H)

Dec 19 WITHERIDGE (H)

Jan 2 HEAVITREE (H)

Jan 9 Exwick Villa

Jan 16 BOVEY TRACEY (H)

Jan 23 Alphington (a)

Jan 30 CHUDLEIGH (H)

Feb 6 Clyst Valley (a)

Feb 13 Topsham Town (a)

Feb 20 University of Exeter (a)

Feb 27 Braunton (a)

Mar 6 TEIGNMOUTH (H)

Mar 20 BUDLEIGH SALTERTON (H)

Mar 27 Teignmouth (a)