Exmouth Town Reserves set for Alphington test

Exmouth Town Reserves will be hoping the weather does not get in the way of their visit to Alphington on Saturday (February 22) for, if the game in Exeter goes ahead it will be only the teams eighth outing in the last 28 weeks!

Since October 19, the Town second string have played just two at home - winning them both - while they have also played five away.

They are next in Southern Road action on Satutrday week (February 29) when they host basement side Clyst Rovers.

Town Reserves still have 13 league games to play to complete their Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East campaign. Five of those games are at home and eight are away.

In terms of their coming games, after the visit of Clyst Valley they are away on three successive Saturdays, visiting Liverton (March 7), Wiheridge (March 14) and Bovey Tracey (March 21) before a March 28 home meeting with Heavitree United.