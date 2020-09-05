Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserves make winning start to new league term

PUBLISHED: 17:50 05 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 05 September 2020

Exmouth Town Reserves made a winning start to the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East with a 4-2 success away at Witheridge.

The first half was even-steven before a late fluty of goals with Town scoring three times in the final three minutes of the half to lead 3-0 at the break!

Sam Schlaefli opened the scoring with a 42nd minute penalty and that was immediately followed by goals from Tom Bray and Karl Riddell for Town to hold that handsome half-time advantage.

In the second half the home side pulled a goal back, but the three goal margin was swiftly restored thanks to a fine finish from Adam Turner.

A late second from Witheridge failed to take any gloss of an excellent opening day win for the Town second string.

The Town Man of the Match award went to the richly deserving Tom Bradshaw.

Town Reserves are back in action on Wednesday night (September 9) when they host Newtown in the second league game of the new season.

