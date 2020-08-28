Exmouth Town Reserves in home Friday night action

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

There’s action at Southern Road Exmouth tonight (Friday) with the Town Reserves entertaining local rivals Exmouth Spartans.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It’s a hastily re-arranged fixture as original opponents, Whipton & Pinhoe announced they were unable to raise a side and Exmouth Spartans have stepped in to provide the opposition.

The Southern Road gates and bar will be open from 6pm.

There will be a ‘track and trace’ operation in progress with all supporters attending the match needing to first fill in a track and trace form and so folk are being asked to allow time for that process to take its course prior to them being admitted to the game.

Once inside Southern Road social distancing will be the order of the day.

Kick off is 7.30pm and entry is ‘by donation’ with supporters invited to pay what they want to see the game.