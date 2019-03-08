Exmouth Town Reserves get new manager ahead of season's opening league game

Exmouth Town U18 team that swept all before them last season under the management of Mark Halse who is seen in the back row on the far left of the team picture. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC Archant

Exmouth Town Football Club have announced that last seasons U18 manager Mark Halse has stepped up to manage the clubs reserve team who launch a new campaign as a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League side this coming Saturday (August 17).

Last season the Town U18s had an all-conquering campaign winning the County League, League Cups and Devon County Cup and many of that squad have stepped up into the Town reserves squad ahead of the new season.

Mark Halse was approached by the club with regard to taking over the reserve side and he has accepted.

Mark is head of PE at Stover school and has a desire to promote and inspire the former Under 18s and into the 1st team squad with a sprinkling of other talented young footballers.

Some of last years' Town U18s have experience of senior football and the future looks very rosey for the Town second team.

Exmouth Town Reserves launch their league season on Saturday with a Southern Road game against Exeter University (30m).

Admission to the game is £3 for adults and £2 for concessions (O65 and U18s), admission is free for U16s and season ticket holders.