Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Exmouth Town Reserves get new manager ahead of season's opening league game

PUBLISHED: 21:34 12 August 2019

Exmouth Town U18 team that swept all before them last season under the management of Mark Halse who is seen in the back row on the far left of the team picture. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Exmouth Town U18 team that swept all before them last season under the management of Mark Halse who is seen in the back row on the far left of the team picture. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Archant

Exmouth Town Football Club have announced that last seasons U18 manager Mark Halse has stepped up to manage the clubs reserve team who launch a new campaign as a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League side this coming Saturday (August 17).

Last season the Town U18s had an all-conquering campaign winning the County League, League Cups and Devon County Cup and many of that squad have stepped up into the Town reserves squad ahead of the new season.

Mark Halse was approached by the club with regard to taking over the reserve side and he has accepted.

Mark is head of PE at Stover school and has a desire to promote and inspire the former Under 18s and into the 1st team squad with a sprinkling of other talented young footballers.

Some of last years' Town U18s have experience of senior football and the future looks very rosey for the Town second team.

Exmouth Town Reserves launch their league season on Saturday with a Southern Road game against Exeter University (30m).

Admission to the game is £3 for adults and £2 for concessions (O65 and U18s), admission is free for U16s and season ticket holders.

Most Read

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Most Read

Man bemoans option to let non-residents rent beach hut spaces on Budleigh seafront

Beach huts at Budleigh Salterton.

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google

Pensioner’s ring appeal after sea swim ordeal

The beach at Budleigh Salterton. Ref exb 29-16TI 4646. Picture: Terry Ife

War hero nurse recognised with Commonwealth gravestone

Service for deceased Exmouth nurse, Olive J. Willey who has recieved a Commonwealth gravestone. Ref exe 32 19TI 9644. Picture: Terry Ife

Revealed: A map of where big cats have been spotted in Devon and Cornwall

A picture of a map for big cat sightings across Devon and Cornwall, put together by Midweek Herald (Archant). Picture: Google Maps and Thinkstock Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves get new manager ahead of season’s opening league game

Exmouth Town U18 team that swept all before them last season under the management of Mark Halse who is seen in the back row on the far left of the team picture. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN FC

Madeira men into County Trophy finals after victory over New Plymouth

Madeira men in action during their County Trophy success over New Plymouth. Picture MADEIRA BOWLS CLUB

Topsham St James win the Tidball Insurance Cup

Topsham St Jams with the Tidball Insurance Cup. Picture: SHEILA HARDING

Exmouth Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings talks about the FA Cup win over Barnstaple Town

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0204. Picture: Terry Ife

Public toilets to be closed for months after arson attack

The toilets in Jarvis Close. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists