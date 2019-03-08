Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserves draw excellent crowd for Southern Road midweek game

PUBLISHED: 12:56 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 12 September 2019

Exmouth Town Reserves played before a superb crowd at Southern Road on Wednesday evening.

Typical of the growing support for all things Exmouth Town almost 100 people turned out for the Macron League Premier Division meeting with Newtown.

One goal separated the sides at half-time and the visitors struck twice more after the break to make sure they took the points home with them.

Next up for the Town second string is a Saturday (September 14) home game against an Exwick Villa side that will arrive at Southern Road sporting a perfect record this season.

Exeter-based Villa have won all six of their league outings so far this season including a 3-0 win over Town at Exwick last month. Kick-off on Saturday for the second team game is 3pm.

Most Read

Urine odour and too busy to call a GP – damning report reveals Exmouth care home’s failings

Ashfield Care Home, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

B*witched singer coming to Exmouth to celebrate Popworld launch

B*Witched. Picture: MICK REES

Crews fight five hour fire in Topsham Italian restaurant

Exmouth firefighters attended a blaze at a Topsham restaurant on Wednesday, September 11. Picture: Exmouth Fire Station

Woman taken to hospital after road traffic incident on A376

A road traffic incident in Exmouth Road by The Saddlers.

