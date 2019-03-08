Exmouth Town Reserves draw excellent crowd for Southern Road midweek game

Goal!

Exmouth Town Reserves played before a superb crowd at Southern Road on Wednesday evening.

Typical of the growing support for all things Exmouth Town almost 100 people turned out for the Macron League Premier Division meeting with Newtown.

One goal separated the sides at half-time and the visitors struck twice more after the break to make sure they took the points home with them.

Next up for the Town second string is a Saturday (September 14) home game against an Exwick Villa side that will arrive at Southern Road sporting a perfect record this season.

Exeter-based Villa have won all six of their league outings so far this season including a 3-0 win over Town at Exwick last month. Kick-off on Saturday for the second team game is 3pm.