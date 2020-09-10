Exmouth Town Reserves beaten in opening home league game

Exmouth Town Reserves went down 5-0 when they entertained a powerful Newtown side at Southern Road on Wednesday night.

The game, a first home outing of the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East campaign for Town was watched by a superb turnout of over 100 people!

Town’s second string are predominantly a young side and it was the greater experience of a visiting team expected to feature in terms of who wins the silverware in the league this season., that took the honours on the night.

Indeed, in a fast paced start to the contest, the visiting side struck twice in the early exchanges and then added a third with a finish worthy of a much higher level of the game!

Town battled well throughout and had chances to get on the score sheet themselves, but two further Newtown goals in the second half rounded off the scoring on what was a tough night for the Town team.

On Saturday (September 12), the Town second team are back in league action with an away game at Heavitree United (3pm).