Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserves beaten in opening home league game

PUBLISHED: 08:09 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 10 September 2020

Football on pitch

Football on pitch

(c) Image Source

Exmouth Town Reserves went down 5-0 when they entertained a powerful Newtown side at Southern Road on Wednesday night.

The game, a first home outing of the new Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North & East campaign for Town was watched by a superb turnout of over 100 people!

Town’s second string are predominantly a young side and it was the greater experience of a visiting team expected to feature in terms of who wins the silverware in the league this season., that took the honours on the night.

Indeed, in a fast paced start to the contest, the visiting side struck twice in the early exchanges and then added a third with a finish worthy of a much higher level of the game!

Town battled well throughout and had chances to get on the score sheet themselves, but two further Newtown goals in the second half rounded off the scoring on what was a tough night for the Town team.

On Saturday (September 12), the Town second team are back in league action with an away game at Heavitree United (3pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Exmouth sink hole caused by burst sewer pipe

A sink hole in Montpellier Road. Picture: Paul Strange

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town Reserves beaten in opening home league game

Football on pitch

‘Wear what you have’ - Devon residents urged not to throw away barely-warn clothes

Clothes

Exmouth Town latest - Season ticket sales to continue until the eve of the Tavistock game

Exmouth Town season tickets. Picture EXMOUTH TOWN

Bid to create ‘huge’ lockdown memory blanket continues

Members of Exmouth in Isolation contiue to put memory blanket together. Picture: Gill Barrett

Police search for missing Julia Williams, last seen in Budleigh, called off

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife