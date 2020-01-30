Exmouth Town Reserves beaten at Braunton

Exmouth Town Reserves went down 2-0 on their visit to Braunton for a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East game.

Town made a bright start, moving the ball well and they created a number of early chances without making any of them count.

They were a whisker away from taking the lead when Oli Bray saw a 40-yard strike cannon back off the crossbar. Indeed, when Josh Gresham also saw an effort kept out by the depth of the crossbar the Town faithful who had travelled to North Devon were probably beginning to think it would be 'one of those days'!

One thing that Town were guilty of was losing possession cheaply in the middle third of the pitch and they were punished for it when the home side, albeit against the run of play, took the leas with an effort deflected past his own goalkeeper by the unfortunate Jake Pond.

After the break the home side double their lead, but again Town were architects of their own downfall; punished for 'over playing' in midfield.

Town 'stayed in the game' and late on Morgan Cullen had two excellent chances, the first was put wide and the second drew a wonderful save from the home glovesman.

However, it was the home side left to celebrate banking the points when the full time whistle blew.