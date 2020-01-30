Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserves beaten at Braunton

PUBLISHED: 12:06 30 January 2020

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves went down 2-0 on their visit to Braunton for a Scott Richards Solicitors Devon League North and East game.

Town made a bright start, moving the ball well and they created a number of early chances without making any of them count.

They were a whisker away from taking the lead when Oli Bray saw a 40-yard strike cannon back off the crossbar. Indeed, when Josh Gresham also saw an effort kept out by the depth of the crossbar the Town faithful who had travelled to North Devon were probably beginning to think it would be 'one of those days'!

One thing that Town were guilty of was losing possession cheaply in the middle third of the pitch and they were punished for it when the home side, albeit against the run of play, took the leas with an effort deflected past his own goalkeeper by the unfortunate Jake Pond.

After the break the home side double their lead, but again Town were architects of their own downfall; punished for 'over playing' in midfield.

Town 'stayed in the game' and late on Morgan Cullen had two excellent chances, the first was put wide and the second drew a wonderful save from the home glovesman.

However, it was the home side left to celebrate banking the points when the full time whistle blew.

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Fire at Topsham carpentry workshop

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

Most Read

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Fire at Topsham carpentry workshop

Emergency services attend an incident in Topsham. Picture: Adam Oseland

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Will Biddick rides Chipley Park double

Getting the money on

Bennett at the double as Exmouth Town U16s net derby delight

Exmouth Town and Exmouth United Under-16 teams who met in an Exeter & District Youth League game that Town won 3-2. Picture: ETFC

Brixington Blues Under-11s into third successive Devon Cup semi-final

Brixington Blues Under-11s. Picture: BBFC

East Budleigh toppled by Tedburn after leading by two goals

Charlie McFarlane impresses in goal as Town Under-12s are beaten by Heavitree Hawks

Football on pitch
Drive 24