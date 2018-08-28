Exmouth Town Reserves battle well in defeat at Exwick Villa

Exmouth 3rds at home to Honiton 3rds. Ref exsp 03 19TI 8388. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves went down 4-2 in their Macron League Premier Division game at high-flying Exwick Villa.

The early stages of the contest, played on the Villa home pitch, which is an artificial surface, were even-steven, but the deadlock was broken when the unfortunate Harry Drew turned the ball past his own goalkeeper to see the Exeter side into the lead.

Two further goals put Villa in charge, but Town never gave up and were rewarded for their endeavours when Peter Hensor scored.

A defensive error at the back gifted the home side a fourth, but Town boss Ryan Harris switched things round and his side had more control and struck again with a tidy finish from Matt Finn that saw half-time reached with the home side leading 4-2.

Town dominated long periods of the second half, but were unable to turn possession and chances into further goals. There’s no action this Saturday (January 26) for the Town second team.

The Town thirds were beaten 5-1 by a useful Millwey Rise second team. Town played some delightful passing football, but they lacked strength in key areas and the visitors took full advantage, scoring twice before the break and three more in the second half. Merik Yilmaz scored what proved to be Town’s consolation goal. On Saturday, the third team host Lympstone Reserves at the Archery Club pitches (2.15pm).

The Town Under-11s were the only youth team in the club to get any action last weekend and they were beaten at home by a strong Heavitree side.

Both the Under-13 and Under-18 Town games were called off.

This coming Saturday, the Under-11s visit Lyme Regis (10.30am) and the Under-13s are at Millwey Rise.

On Sunday, the Town Under-18s entertain Ottery St Mary with the Southern Road kick-off being 2pm.