Exmouth Town Reserves bag a fifth successive clean sheet in midweek win

Exmouth Town Reserves recorded a fifth successive Macron League top flight clean sheet – and a sixth in seven games with a midweek 3-0 Southern Road success over Colyton.

The first half was played out between two well-matched sides and there was a fair degree of end-to-end action, but without either goalkeeper being called into serious action.

During the break, Town boss Ryan Harris asked for a little more from his players and they delivered – in style!

The three Town goals were scored by Adam Wilkinson, Tom Prout and player-boss Harris who said after the game: “It was both a great performance and a superb result.”

The win lifts the Town second string up to 10th and, with five games still to play, they can now target a top half of the table finish.

Town Reserves are in Easter Saturday action with a Southern Road meeting with Beer Albion (3pm) and they are back in action on Easter Monday when they travel to title-chasing Newtown.