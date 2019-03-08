Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserves announce pre-season fixture list

PUBLISHED: 08:20 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:21 19 June 2019

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Football flag. Ref exsp 7259-33-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Archant

Exmouth Town Reserves now know who they will come up; against in their new life as a Devon League (North & East) step seven side.

The Town second team will not have much travelling to do in their campaign for, amongst the 15 round-trips they will undertake, only one is going to be in excess of 100 miles and that is the away game at Braunton.

The bulk of the games are local. Indeed, no fewer than seven of the 15 matches are set to be 'there-and-back' journeys of 30 miles or fewer. The seriously local games are the games against Budleigh Salterton, Clyst Valley and Topsham Cronies and they are in Exeter on four occasions, visiting Alphington, Exeter University, Exwick Villa and Heavitree United.

The other teams that the Southern Road men will face are: Bovey Tracey Reserves, Chudleigh Athletic, Liverton United, Newtown, St Martins, Teignmouth and Witheridge.

Meanwhile the Town second team have booked a number of pre-season games. First up is a Saturday, July 13, home meeting with Lympstone (3pm).

Next up is a Wednesday, July 24, home game with Winchester (7.30) and that is followed by a Tuesday, July 30, home meeting with Chagford (7.30pm). Their fourth and currently final pre-season game is a Friday. August 9, away game at Kentisbeare (7.30pm).

