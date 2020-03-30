Exmouth Town Reserve team boss talks of his ‘stars of the season’

Jamie Vaughan Ryall, the Exmouth Town Reserve team Man of the Match from the midweek 3-1 win over Topsham Town, receives his award. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town number two Mark Halse takes a look at some of the individuals who helped make the 2019/20 season as good as it was.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

He says: “It’s always difficult when you are pressed to talk about individuals in what is, after all, very much a team game.

“That said I feel I can and indeed, must mention the likes of Jake Pond who, at centre half, was one of the ‘less experienced’ players in the team and yet he was consistent from game one, rarely putting a foot wrong and regularly putting in dominant performances.

“His improvement over the season has been nothing short of excellent and he is developing into a real asset for the club going forward.”

He continued: “My skipper, Ollie Evans, is an ever-present who warrants the tag of ‘Mr Consistent’. He has displayed an unnerving calmness and it’s fair to say the more he sees of the ball, the better we play!”

Another player to receive high praise from the Town number two is Jamie Vaughan Ryall of whom Mark Halse says: “Jamie must have chalked up more Man of the Match performances that any other play – and by a distance too!

“He has an extraordinary level of work rate and his ability to draw a ‘foul’ or take the ball past a player, is a great source of relieving pressure on us and enabling us to turn defence into attack at any time. It is certainly no surprise to me that he has spent a lot of time with the first team this season.”

The Town number two mentioned a couple of other players.

He said: “Ben Cregan is a player that I believe has the quality to go on and play at a much higher level. He has confidence, strength and his ability ‘on the ball’ means that when he is now playing – he is missed. Although I would have to say that, in his case he does perhaps need to prioritise football over a beer!

“Tom Preece is a player with so much potential, He is our most technically gifted player and also multi-talented as he has helped us out for large periods in goal – a berth he filled with real quality!”

The Town number two rounded things off by saying: “Finally, I do want to mention a player I believe will be knocking on the first team door before very long and that is Ollie Bray!

“On his day he is impossible to defend against. He pace and power in abundance and certainly knows how to finish. At just 17 years old, he has it in his locker to really go on and become a big player for this club.”