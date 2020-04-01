Advanced search

Exmouth Town Reserve team boss says a big round of thanks

PUBLISHED: 16:59 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 01 April 2020

Ollie Evans receives the Man of the Match award after his fine shift in the 4-3 home win over Bovey Tracey Reserves. Picture: ETFC

Archant

Exmouth Town number two Mark Halse is very grateful to a number of club folk for their support through the 2019/20 season that came to a premature halt as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

He says: “I really must say a massive ‘thank you’ to club chairman Stuart Shaw who has been an ever-present at out games as my assistant.

“Indeed, it’s fair to say he has actually done most of the hard work from our side of things! Without his assistance and diligence, I am not sure we, as a team, would have enjoyed such a smoothly run season as we have!”

He continued: “I must also thanks ‘Dibs’ [Town club groundsman – and president – John Dibsdall] for his herculean efforts in always presenting us with a great surface to play on.

“There’s also thanks due to ‘Cookie’ [Martin Cooke] for sorting out the kit each week, to ‘Chard’ [Richard Tapp] for sorting out our fixtures and the registration of the players and also to Darren and his matchday team who stock the bar, and put football on the table after every game.”

The Town number two then generalised saying: “It is my opinion that this club is now in what is an incredibly strong position.

“The background support is phenomenal, the infrastructure is all there, the MTC [Muff Town Casuals], as a group, is growing all the time.

“What’s more the fact that we have so many youth teams and a young club reserve team, means we have players who are getting the right grounding and, if we can continue to look after and indeed, nurture, the lads the right way, then the future for Exmouth Town Football Club is very bright.”

He rounded things off saying: “Everything would appear to be in place for this football club to keep climbing the league system.”

