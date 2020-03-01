Exmouth Town - Quiz Night success / The next 'Away Day' / all the latest from Southern Road

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

The next Exmouth Town 'away day' trip will be on March 21 when the Southern Road men are in action at Brislington.

The cost of the trip is set to be £10 with the coach leaving the club at 11.30am and picking up at Clyst St Mary at 11.45am.

Martin Cook is the chap to see with regard to booking a berth on what is always a 'great day out' at this Saturday's home meeting with Chipping Sodbury Town.

There might have been precious little action on the pitch for the Town teams, but there was plenty going on off it with a Friday night quiz night followed by a private party booking in the clubhouse on Saturday night.

The Quiz was run to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support and quiz master Sam did a fabulous job - as usual - with the sum raised for the charity being a magnificent £315.

This coming Saturday there's action on and off the Southern Road pitch with the afternoon's Toolstation home game against Chipping Sodbury Town (3pm) followed that evening by a Curry Night with DJ Colin from 7 pm. Tickets for the event cost £10 each and the man to see for tickets for this one is Adam Fitzgerald.

The next quiz is a Sports Quiz - again put together by Sam and this will take place at club on Friday, April 3 with a 7pm start.

a big pre-match event taking place in the clubhouse before the game against Chipping Sodbury Town. Martin Cook explains saying: "We also hope to role out the new Supporters Club information pre-match (2.15pm). We will have a couple of guys there 2.15PM) in the clubhouse.

A couple of the guys will be there to answer any questions and start recruiting members.

"As well as getting supporters to join, uit is hoped that the supporters club will be able to reach out into the community and get some sponsorship with local business and recruit business partnerships which will benefit both supporters and businesses."

He continued: "Up to now the Muff Town Casuals (MTC) have been supporting the club in various ways from work parties on then groudn and around the club grounds to fundraising for both the club and local charities and also providing support to the club on matchdays.

"It was from an initial MTC gathering that this idea to set up a more formal supporters club group was born and it is hoped that the supporters club will be the official wing of the MTC as an organisation.

"The MTC Facebook page has grown from just a few members to over 240 in the space of two short years.

All the aims of the Exmouth Town Supporters Club (ETSC) can be seen on the group's website which is under construction and can be viewed at https://mufftowncasuals.online