Exmouth Town preview - the weekend action for the Southern Road teams

Exmouth Town versus Bridport preview. Picture ARCHANT Archant

Exmouth Town are away tomorrow (Saturday) when they travel to Bridport for their latest Toolstation Western League Premier Division game.

Town are looking for a league double after their 4-1 win at home to the Dorset men on the opening day of the season.

BRIDPORT CURRENT FORM

(Most recent game first)

LLWLLLLL

In terms of their recent form, since an October 19 1-0 home win over Hallen, Bridport have played eight games, losing seven and winning one. Their most recent game was last weekend when they were beaten 3-1 at Parkway in a league game and the previous game to that was a midweek Dorset Senior Cup 4-2 defeat at Wessex League Verwood Town. Their lone success in the last eight was a November 30 2-0 home win over Cadbury Heath.

In their last six home games, Bridport have won two, drawn one and lost three. Their most recent home game saw them beat Cadbury Heath 2-0 and the game before that ended in a 9-0 defeat at the hands of visiting table-topping Bradford Town. The game before that saw them defeat Hallen 1-0 and before that it was back-to-back defeats, 3-1 to Buckland Athletic and 6-0 to Bridgwater. The other home game in their last six was a September 14 3-3 draw with Keynsham.

OTHER TOWN GAMES THIS WEEKEND

Exmouth Town Reserves are in Scott Richards Solicitors Devon league North & East action when they entertain Witheridge.

The Southern Road gates and clubhouse bar will be open from 2pm.

Admission charges for this game are: £3 for adults and £2 for concessions (O65 and U18s). Season ticket holders and the U16s are, as ever, admitted free. Kick-off is at 3pm.

The Town thirds are in home action and they take on Kenn Valley United in a Macron League Division Eight game (2.15pm).

The Under-12s are in home action, taking on Central Rovers Youth at Town Lane, Woodbury (10.30am).

The Under-14s travel to Seaton (10.30am); the Under-16s have no game and the Under-18s are in home action on Sunday when they entertain neighbouring Budleigh Salterton in a Devon League meeting (2pm).

LES PHILLIPS CUP DRAW

The draw for the quarter-finals of the Les Phillips Cup has been made with the ties due to be played either on Tuesday, February 18 or the following day.

If Town are successful when their tie at Shepton Mallet takes place (it was originally set for this midweek, but the match fell to a waterlogged pitch), will face an way tie against Bridgwater Town, who won 3-1 at Wells City in midweek to book their quarter-final berth.

The full last eight draw is: Hallen v Cheddar or Cribbs; Tavistock or Clevedon Town v Warminster Town;

Wells City or Bridgwater Town v Shepton Mallet or Exmouth Town; and

Roman Glass St George or Keynsham Town v Bradford Town or Bitton