Vote for your Exmouth Town November Player of the Month

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Following Aaron Denny's success last month, it is time for you to vote for Nonmember's star man.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The month was a rain hit one for Town and they only managed to play four games. Of those four, Exmouth won three including both league outings and the Devon Bowl tie against Honiton Town.

Town's first game of the month was one to forget as they exited the FA Vase via a 6-1 defeat away at Tavistock.

10 days later and it was much more positive reading for the Exmouth fans as the team beat Cadbury Heath 5-1 away from home. Ace High scored a hat-trick while Denny and Ben Steer also netted.

Denny continued his goalscoring form into the next game four days later when he scored during Town's 5-a win against Honiton Town.

There was another hat-trick hero as Jordan Harris netted his first goals of the month. Karl Rickard scored the other.

Harris scored one more in Town's final game of the month, a successful 2-1 visit of Shepton Mallet. Steer also scored his second goal of November.

At the back, captain Dave Rowe led by example and pick up a man-of-the-match award during the month.

Goalkeeper Robbie Powell also impressed having been given the gloves following Chris Wright's injury.

Vote above for your player of the month.