Exmouth Town postponement count climbs into double figures after another washout

Exmouth Town supporters at Highworth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town suffered yet another postponement when their scheduled league match at Odd Down last Saturday was cancelled due to a waterlogged pitch, writes John Dibsdall.

This has come on the back of the news that Roman Glass SG have been allowed to pull out of their scheduled match at Southern Road tonight (Wednesday). The Western League rules allow this, because of their continued involvement in the FA Vase even though their match is not due to be played until this coming Sunday.

Last season Town did not lose one home league game through the weather and only two away. This season they have seen the weather take out two at home and two away as well as two matches in the League Cup and one in the FA Vase.

Add on cancellations of league games due to FA Cup and FA Vase games and the list of postponements is now into double figures. All of which is a nightmare for club secretary Richard Tapp, who is, of course, charged with trying to rearrange the games.

Next up for Town is a home game on Saturday against Shepton Mallet and then Town will try again next Wednesday (December 4) to play their Toolstation Western League Cup tie (The Les Phillips Cup) against Plymouth Parkway.

Town did manage to play their second round tie in the Devon St. Lukes Bowl against Honiton Town last Wednesday, eventually cruising to a 5-1 victory.

The starting line-up showed six changes from the side that were on the team sheet at Cadbury Heath and included first team debuts for second team regulars Finn Slack and Jamie Vaughan-Ryall. Taking advantage of a favourable rebound Jordan Harris raced clear and emphatically opened the scoring on 15 minutes.

Two minutes later he doubled the lead from the penalty spot after a hand ball was given against Honiton's player-manager Arron Doble.

Honiton were by no means overwhelmed and deservedly pulled a goal back just before the break when Martyn Hancock headed home following a corner.

A twenty-yard drive brought Harris his hat-trick after 55 minutes and then Karl Rickard and Aarron Denny were introduced from the bench.

A second penalty was duly despatched by Rickard and Denny then had a shot deflected into the net as Town scored five goals for the second time in five days as they followed up their 5-1 win in the league at Cadbury Heath.