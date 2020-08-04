Exmouth Town players report back and look in great shape ahead of new season

Exmouth Town players reported back for their first pre-season session at the weekend and it was certainly a session that gave cause for real excitement for Southern Road supporters as a number of new faces were at the session.

Town number two Andy Rawlings explained saying: “We were left amazed at just how many lads turned up, though I must quickly add that we were very strict on all social distancing and the hand sanitizing etc.

“We had a cluster of lads who have come down to these parts to attend Exeter University and a couple were what you can call ‘eye catchers’!

“One lad, who has come over from Zimbabwe to go to University, has arguably the quickest pair of feet I have seen in a long while. “There’s another lad who was released by MK Dons and another who used to play for Solent in the Wessex League.”

The Town assistant boss continued: “The encouraging things for us from a wider club perspective is that the new faces will all find football with us at one of the various levels we play at and that’s what having three teams really does help with as lads will find their level and hopefully all three club teams will benefit from this new influx of players.”

Rawlings was also delighted to see that all the players were reporting back in great shape.

He said; “The lads have clearly been hard at it in their own time for none have come back looking what we’d call ‘having enjoyed their close season a wee bit too much’.

“Indeed, I’d go as far as to even say it seemed as if the likes of Tom Gardner, Ace High and Dave Richards had all come back lighter than they were at the end of last season.

“Now all we want is to see these new lads in game situations before we finalise our squad plans for the coming season.”

One player who has ended all speculation that he might be playing elsewhere this season is Ace High who has resisted overtures from Topsham Town.

Rawlings says: “Ace has committed and that’s a big plus for us as he is central to our way of playing and is, I know, a big favourite of the Southern Road faithful.

“I know he was being sounded out by a couple of sides, but he says he is staying put and that’s great news for us.”

Town will be training and playing every Tuesday and Saturday from now until the start of the competitive season which is expected to be in the first weeks of September.

Rawlings says: “We have pre-season games, but we are not making a big song and dance about them in terms of the public domain because we are very clear that these games have to be played behind closed doors.

“Of course, we’d love to see supporters at the matches, but as I have repeatedly said, we are not going to compromise when it comes to the safety of players, management and supporters of Exmouth Town FC.

“We are going to be taking on the likes of Bovey Tracey, Newton Abbot Spurs and Sidmouth Town, but it’s going to be very much the event that we’ll let folk know how it all went – after the event!”