Aarron Denny named Exmouth Town November Player of the Month
PUBLISHED: 13:38 17 December 2019
The forward has made it back-to-back wins having swept more than half of the public vote.
Denny scored in consecutive games away at Cadbury Heath and then Honiton Town in a month that saw Exmouth win three out of four games.
He was the clear winner of the award having picked up 59 per cent of the vote.
The next highest was Ben Steer who gathered 16 per cent, closely followed by Jordan Harris on 14 per cent.
Player of the Month winners:
October - Aarron Denny
November - Aarron Denny
