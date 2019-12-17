Aarron Denny named Exmouth Town November Player of the Month

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The forward has made it back-to-back wins having swept more than half of the public vote.

Denny scored in consecutive games away at Cadbury Heath and then Honiton Town in a month that saw Exmouth win three out of four games.

He was the clear winner of the award having picked up 59 per cent of the vote.

The next highest was Ben Steer who gathered 16 per cent, closely followed by Jordan Harris on 14 per cent.

Player of the Month winners:

October - Aarron Denny

November - Aarron Denny