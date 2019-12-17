Advanced search

Aarron Denny named Exmouth Town November Player of the Month

PUBLISHED: 13:38 17 December 2019

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

The forward has made it back-to-back wins having swept more than half of the public vote.

Denny scored in consecutive games away at Cadbury Heath and then Honiton Town in a month that saw Exmouth win three out of four games.

He was the clear winner of the award having picked up 59 per cent of the vote.

The next highest was Ben Steer who gathered 16 per cent, closely followed by Jordan Harris on 14 per cent.

Player of the Month winners:

October - Aarron Denny

November - Aarron Denny

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision blocks road between Exmouth and Budleigh

Salterton Road, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Warning over ‘ringing the changes’ scam in Exmouth

Police.

Water refilling stations coming to Exmouth in fight against plastic waste

Exmouth Town Hall.

Exmouth woman’s ‘bold’ move to open beauty business at indoor market

Natasha Fardell of Bold Beauty in Exmouth Market. Ref exe 50 19TI 6195. Picture: Terry Ife

Thieves strip tractors of their GPS guidance systems in Ottery and Budleigh

GPS systems in tractors have been targeted by thieves in East Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Aarron Denny named Exmouth Town November Player of the Month

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town latest - A chat with Town number two Andy Rawlings

Exmouth Town versus Bridport preview. Picture ARCHANT

Sidmouth Indoor Cricket League comes down to winner-takes-all finale

Indoor cricket action

Demetre again the star as East Budleigh chalk up another win

East Budleigh at home to Beer Albion. Ref exsp 51 19TI 6321. Picture: Terry Ife

Cregan stars as Exmouth Town Reserves edge out Witheridge

Exmouth Town Reserves’ Man of the Match against Witheridge Ben Cregan with Town chairman Stuart Shaw. Picture Martin Cook
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists