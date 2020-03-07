Exmouth Town pass 100 goals this season while the Cockles net big bonus point home win

Town striker Jordan Harris is congratulated by team mates after scoring the opening goal in the Boxing Day game against Buckland Athletic. Picture: GERRY HUNT Archant

The first Saturday of Match proved to be a very good day indeed for Exmouth's big two sporting teams.

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

The Cockles bagged themselves a crucial bonus point win over Camborne at the Imperial Ground while just across the way, at Southern Road, Town put Chipping Sodbury Town to the sword to the tune of a 7-1 spanking - scoring their 50th home goal in 18 unbeaten home matches this season and, when they netted their seventh, they chalked up a century of goals in all competitions this season!

For the Cockles it was a case of a second double of the South West Premier season - they previously had done the double this term over Okehampton - as they defeated Camborne 27-21.

In a see-saw contest, the Cockles led 15-7 at half-time and scored a third try early in the second half to lead 20-7. However, the Cornish side hit back impressively to leave 21-20, but the Cockles held their nerve to take a terrific win with a late converted try.

There was also an outstanding clean-sheet home win for the Exmouth 2nd XV who defeated visiting Crediton 2nds 41-0.

Across at Southern Road, Town, looking to bounce back from their midweek disappointment at Shepton Mallett, raced into an early 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Aaron Denny and Jordan Harris. Denny netted again and an own goal made it 4-0 at half-time. An early second half goal from Ben Steer was followed by one from Callum Shipton - that the 99th goal of the season in all competitions from Town. The visiting side pulled one back, but Dean Billingsley came off the bench to make it 7-1 and that goal from the striker meant that the former St Martins hit man had the honour of scoring the 100th goal in all competitions this season netted by Town!

Town are back in action on Wednesday night (March 11) when they travel to Southern League side Willand Rovers to contest a Devon St Lukes Bowl Cup tie.