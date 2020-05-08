Exmouth Town, Ottery St Mary, Millwey Rise and Seaton Town make up last four in the East Devon Virtual League KO Cup semi-finals
PUBLISHED: 12:35 08 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 08 May 2020
Archant
The quarter-finals of the East Devon Virtual Football League KO Cup saw a six-goal success for newly crowned Premier Division champions Exmouth Town, a fine win for Seaton Town and the other two teams through to the last four are Ottery St Mary and Millwey Rise.
Exmouth Town remain on-course for a league and cup double after they defeated Beer Albion 6-2 at Southern Road. Town were 1-0 inside five minutes, but the visitors showed the qualities that have seen them climb away from the top flight drop zone and they were level at half-time. Beer actually took the lead early in the second half, but that merely served to spark a response from the home side and, once level, it became something of a one-sided contest as the Southern Road faithful saw their side score four more times to ease their way into the last four.
Seaton Town brushed aside their Division One woes – they are looking like starting season II in the bottom division – as they sprang a big surprise, knocking out top flight side Axminster Town 3-1. Seaton were two goals to the good, but the Tigers halved the deficit before the break only for Seaton to restore the two-goal lead early in the second half and, from there, the home side closed the game out well to deservedly gain safe passage to the semi-finals.
Millwey Rise booked their last four berth with a 1-0 win over higher division Upottery. The only goal of a close encounter came in the final minute!
Completing the last four line-up are Ottery St Mary who were a goal to the good at the halfway stage of their cup tie at Otterton. The home side levelled, but Ottery scored twice more and a late second for the home team could not deny the away side the glory.
