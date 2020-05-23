Advanced search

Exmouth Town ‘Operation Turnstile’ latest - ‘the project continues to net support

The turnstiles that once graced the Anfield Road end at the home of Liverpool Football Club being restored to former glories at The Steel Works & Exmouth Forge, Dinan Way Trading Estate, Picture MARTIN COOK

The turnstiles that once graced the Anfield Road end at the home of Liverpool Football Club being restored to former glories at The Steel Works & Exmouth Forge, Dinan Way Trading Estate, Picture MARTIN COOK

The work continues to give the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town that ‘Liverpool connection’.

We have been reporting both here on our website and also in print in the Exmouth Journal of the on-going ‘Operation Turnstiles’ that, once completed, will mean supporters attending future Exmouth Town home games will go through turnstiles that once graced the Anfield the home of Liverpool Football Club.

Updating matters on behalf of the club, is Martin Cook, who says: “We have had some great support from local businesses with this project.

“The latest business to get involved with this particular project – one of many on-going at the ground, are The Devon Fencing Centre, who are based at the Old Sawmills at Colyton Raleigh.

“They have agreed to become the third Partner in the project along with Ian Crook of Ian Wealth Management, Rolle Street and Phil Beynon of The Steel Works & Exmouth Forge, Dinan Way Trading Estate.

“With the Exmouth Town Supporters group Muff Town Casuals taking on all the labour for the project, this really is a seriously United effort on behalf of Town!”

Martin continued: “The fencing Centre are already a partner of ETFC as they assisted the club by generously supplying gates to the players car park last season.

Our pictures show the turnstiles being moved from Southern to the Steel Works where they are shown getting some serious TLC from Harry Knee in the workshop.

The Fencing Centre, Exmouth, who are one of a number of local business's involved in 'Operation Turnstile' at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town. Picture MARTIN COOKThe Fencing Centre, Exmouth, who are one of a number of local business's involved in 'Operation Turnstile' at the Southern Road home of Exmouth Town. Picture MARTIN COOK

