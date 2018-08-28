Advanced search

Exmouth Town offering ‘football incentive’ for Saturday’s big home match against Plymouth Argyle Reserves

PUBLISHED: 13:03 07 February 2019

Exmouth at home to Bodmin. Ref exsp 52 18TI 7422. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Exmouth Town have come up with a novel idea top encourage more supporters to attend their game on Saturday against table-topping Plymouth Argyle Reserves.

Town are to present the first 15 Under-12s that come through the gate, with a paying adult, a size five football that will be signed by Town manager Kevin Hill and presented in the Southern Road clubhouse after the match.

Saturday’s meeting with Argyle is one that, if Town win, then they will not only complete a season’s double over the Pilgrims, but also end the day above them and in a top two berth in the South West Peninsula League, Premier Division.

The Southern Road gates and clubhouse bar will be open from 1.30pm. Kick-off is at 3pm and, after the game, as well as the presentation of those 15 footballs, the club TVs will be screening the day’s Premier League on BT Sport – Brighton versus Burnley.

Entry to the meeting with Argyle is £5 for adults (£5 for O65s and U18s) while Under-16s are admitted free.

There’s also a big match at Southern Road on Sunday with the Town Under-18s, who are unbeaten this season, entertaining Holsworthy Under-18s in the semi-finals of the Devon Cup. Kick-off on Sunday is at 2pm and admission to the game is free.

