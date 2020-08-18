Advanced search

Exmouth Town drawn away to Kenysham Town in opening round of the 2020/21 FA Cup

PUBLISHED: 16:20 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 18 August 2020

Exmouth Town's club name up in lights at Wembley Stadium on FA Cup final day. The stadium posted the names of all 700 plus clubs, including Town, that entered the FA Cup competiion that culminated in Satyrady's Chelsea win over Manchester United.

Exmouth Town have been given an away tie in the extra preliminary round of the 2020/21 Emirates FA Cup.

Town will travel to Keynsham Town on Tuesday, September 1 for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Town played at the venue last season, heading up the M5 to Keynsham off the back of an eight-game winning run and it was ended on the artificial surface at Keynsham where Town lost 1-0 when the sides met in a Western League game on Saturday, October 19, 2019.

If Town can win at Keynsham Town then they would be at ghome to Melksham Town with that game being played at Southern Road, on September 12 (pm).

In the FA Vase, Town have been drawn at home to South West Peninsula League outfit Mousehole who are making their debut in the competition. The tie will be played at Southern Road on Saturday, September 19 (3pm). If succesful against the Cornish outfit, then Town would travel to Sherborne on Saturday October 10 in the next round.

As things stand today, suporters will not be allowed at the games, but all connected with the game hope this changes - and soon!

