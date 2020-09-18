Exmouth Town number two looks ahead to the FA Vase tie and reflects on that midweek win over Tavistock

Town players celebrate the third goal in their 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS Archant

Exmouth Town begin another FA Vase adventure tomorrow (Saturday) with a Southern Road meeting against Mousehole (3pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from the Exmouth Town 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS Action from the Exmouth Town 3-1 FA Cup win at Keynsham Town. Picture DAVE PETERS

The Cornish side have made a perfect start to their South West Peninsula League Premier West campaign, winning all three of their league games, scoring 17 goals in the process and shipping just the one.

Town assistant manager Andy Rawlings says: “They [Mousehole] have made a very strong start and the fact that they put six on St Austell suggests they are a powerful unit.

“We are going to need to be at our best, but then, as the lads showed on Wednesday night, we have it in our locker to dish up a reaction.”

Speaking more on the 4-1 midweek win over Tavistock, the Town number two said: “After back-to-back 2-0 defeats against Parkway and Melksham Town, if we were honest, the last thing we needed was to then take on Tavistock on our patch.

“Adding to the ‘pressure’ was us losing that long unbeaten record at Southern Road in the FA Cup reversal to Melksham Town.

“However, before the midweek game, Kev [Town boss Kvin Hill] told the lads that these things (the last two results) happen over the course of a season and certainly over a career in the game, but he stressed the importance of not spending any time lamenting losses, instead using all available energy on the things that you can change/affect - he asked the lads to show a reaction, and reminded them that they’d be playing again in front of a partisan home crowd who ‘expected’ to see a reaction – and, to be fair to the players – that is precisely what they gave us.”

He continued: “It really was the case that, from the first whistle we had a high intensity about our performance, and that was in all areas, be it defensively, in the middle third and in attack.

“The game with Tavvy was every bit as we had thought it would be – end-to-end from first whistle to last and, where we got it very right on the night was with our finishing which was clinical.

“Make no mistake, Tavistock are a very good side and they will be there-or-thereabout this season again. They too had chances on Wednesdy night, but the key was, they did not take theirs and we really were ruthless with our finishing.”

The Town number two then spoke about the dressing room at half-time on Wednesday night when he said: “We got the lads in said, with a 3-0 lead, against many a team it might be ‘game over’ but not so against Tavistock. We warned the lads of the need for ‘more of the same’ and, to be fair, they delivered. As I have already said, Tavvy gave as good as they got and, when they did get one back with plenty of time still on the clock, there might have been the odd flutter for home supporters.

“However, what pleased us so much was the reaction to them [Tavistock] getting one back because almost immediately we imposed ourselves back on proceedings with the fourth goal which came about thanks to the energy and persistence of Dean [Billingsley] who was able to put it on a plate for Jordan [Harris] to complete a hat-trick.”

The Town number two also had high praise for another player.

He explained saying: “Aaron [Denny] delivered one of his Rolls-Royce shifts, he was the catalyst for much of the forward thinking and play.

“When he delivers that sort of a performance he certainly makes the game look easy and when you combine his class and efficiency in the middle third with the clinical finishing we served up you end up with 4-1 score lines against very good opposition.”

Back to the FA Vase tie and Rawlings says: “Sadly ‘Shanks’ [Tom Gardner] is missing through work and we also have a doubt about Rowey [Dave Rowe] who picked up a knock on his foot – he [Rowe] is a warrior and if anyone can play with a problem and still serve up quality shifts – he can. That said, we are mindful of games coming thick and fast and if we have to mix and match and shuffle the pack then we will do so.

“I am sure there will be another great crowd at Southern Road and I hope we can reward that fantastic support with another high-octane performance.”