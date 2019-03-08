Exmouth Town now six hours without conceding a goal after Sunday success in Somerset

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK Archant

Exmouth Town recorded a sixth straight win in all competitions with a 2-0 Sunday success at Wellington.

The match, the final game of the Toolstation Western League's Groundhop weekend, was watched by a good crowd in Somerset that saw Town take the lead with Aaron Denny providing the assist for a Jordan Harris goal.

The points were then sealed when Denny took pass from Ace High before 'passing' it into the back of the Wellington net.

Not only did the game mark a sixth straight win, but it also means that Town have now not conceded a goal in six hours of league and cup football.

The last time Town conceded a goal was back on September 17 when they beat Almondsbury 4-1 in a Les Phillips Cup tie.

Since then, Kevin Hill's side have won 4-0 at Cribbs in a league game, 1-0 at Cullompton in a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie and won back-to-back league games, 2-0 at home to Cadbury Heath and now this latest 2-0 success at Wellington.

Town have conceded just three goals in their seven league games so far this season - one in the opening day win at home to Bridport, one in their single goal loss away to Parkway and one in the 5-1 league win at Cadbury Heath and it was that goal, the one at Cadbury Heath on September 14 that was the last time Town shipped a league goal!

Next up for Town is Saturday's FA Vase tie with Portland United with the game patrt of Non-League Day, kicking off at 3pm.