Advanced search

Exmouth Town now six hours without conceding a goal after Sunday success in Somerset

PUBLISHED: 17:19 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 06 October 2019

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Archant

Exmouth Town recorded a sixth straight win in all competitions with a 2-0 Sunday success at Wellington.

The match, the final game of the Toolstation Western League's Groundhop weekend, was watched by a good crowd in Somerset that saw Town take the lead with Aaron Denny providing the assist for a Jordan Harris goal.

The points were then sealed when Denny took pass from Ace High before 'passing' it into the back of the Wellington net.

Not only did the game mark a sixth straight win, but it also means that Town have now not conceded a goal in six hours of league and cup football.

The last time Town conceded a goal was back on September 17 when they beat Almondsbury 4-1 in a Les Phillips Cup tie.

Since then, Kevin Hill's side have won 4-0 at Cribbs in a league game, 1-0 at Cullompton in a Devon St Lukes Bowl cup tie and won back-to-back league games, 2-0 at home to Cadbury Heath and now this latest 2-0 success at Wellington.

Town have conceded just three goals in their seven league games so far this season - one in the opening day win at home to Bridport, one in their single goal loss away to Parkway and one in the 5-1 league win at Cadbury Heath and it was that goal, the one at Cadbury Heath on September 14 that was the last time Town shipped a league goal!

Next up for Town is Saturday's FA Vase tie with Portland United with the game patrt of Non-League Day, kicking off at 3pm.

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Is residents’ parking in Exmouth coming to your road?

Devon County Council has laiunched a consultation on permit parking. Picture: Paul Strange/Google

‘Old Skool’ tattoo studio is passion project for Exmouth dad-of-three

Stuart Matthews at Oldskool Tattoo Academy. Ref exe 40 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Is residents’ parking in Exmouth coming to your road?

Devon County Council has laiunched a consultation on permit parking. Picture: Paul Strange/Google

‘Old Skool’ tattoo studio is passion project for Exmouth dad-of-three

Stuart Matthews at Oldskool Tattoo Academy. Ref exe 40 19TI 1883. Picture: Terry Ife

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town now six hours without conceding a goal after Sunday success in Somerset

Exmouth Town fans got behind their team at Bitton and similar is expected this Saturday for the FA Cup at Yate Town. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Tribble try double as Cockles net bonus point win with superb all-round performance

Exmouth forwards (Left to right) Nick Halse, Dave Bargent and, with his head up, Joe Harris, in action during the 26-5 in over Okehampton. Picture JASON FAHY

Skinner at the double as Town Under-16s see off Feniton

ExmouthTown U16s before their 2-0 derby success over Exmouth United. Picture ETFC

Chidgey hat-trick as Town Under-12s defeat Honiton Chargers

Football on pitch

Devon Wildlife Trust’s Exmouth group hosts a talk on otters

The Trust promotes otter conservation. Picture: UK Wild Otter Trust
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists