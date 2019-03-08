Advanced search

Exmouth Town news snippets: Reserves and thirds both win / Cricket alongside football at Bitton

PUBLISHED: 16:10 18 August 2019

Exmouth Town Reserves Man of the Match award winner Jake Pond receiving the case of beer from Town second team boss Mark Halse. Picture: MARTIN COOK

Exmouth Town Reserves were 2-0 winners of their first ever Scott Richards Solicitors Devon Football League game.

The Town second string were good value for the Southern Road win over Exeter University.

Tom Bray scored a fine individual goal to see Town into half-time with a 1-0 lead and the points were wrapped up after the break when a Josh Gresham free-kick arrowed its way into the back of the net through the defensive wall! Jake Pond was named the Town Man of the Match.

Exmouth Town thirds were 6-3 winners when they entertained Sidmouth Town 4ths in a pre-season match played at Town Lane, Woodbury.

It was Sidmouth who enjoyed the better of the early exchanges and they struck first, punishing a mix-up in the penalty area by the home defence.

Halfway through the first half Town began to dominate and they levelled things up with Dylan Lascelles goal. Five minutes into the second half the visitors regained the lead, but minutes later Charlie Tate got on the end of a cross to slide the ball home. Once again Sidmouth hit back to lead 3-2, but a superb strike from Rob Chidgey was followed swiftly by a second Chidgey goal and then Lewis Davies struck to make it 5-3 before a late penalty from Lascelles rounded off the scoring.

While Exmouth Town were winning 1-0 at Bitton in their Western League game the home club's cricket team who share facilities with the football team, were in Bristol & District Association League Division Eight action in a contest that lasted about as long as one half of the football!

Batting first, Bitton 2nd XI were bowled out for 28 in just 13 overs, a total that the opposition, Bristol Aces wrapped up a 10 wicket win in just 20 deliveries!

