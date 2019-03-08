Exmouth Town news snippets - Player sponsorship and next opponents

James Richards with the original members of Muff Town Casuals (MTC) who are his player sponsors for this season.

James Richards is the latest Exmouth Town player to be sponsored.

The midfielder, who was man of the match in the opening league game, the 4-1 Southern Road win over Bridport, is sponsored by Muff Town Casuals (MTC).

The original members of MTC are shown pictures with Hames. The group, which began with five members now has a membership of 165 and the group is growing all the time.

Information about sponsorship can be found on the town website or by contacting Andy Rawlings on 07872174494.

Exmouth Town thirds were in pre-season action when they entertained Countess Wear Rovers at Town Lane, Woodbury.

Lewis Pen fired Town into a first half lead, but the visitors hit back to first level and then race into a 3-1 lead.

However, Town kept believing and it was no more than they deserved when Kev Pitt fired them back to within one goal and a Leigh Collett goal restored parity.

Town were soon back in from thanks to as Kian Newton goal and they moved further ahead with a neat finish from Mat Peligry.

Countess Wear stayed in the game by scoring a fourth, but that was end of the scoring as Town thirds closed out a 5-4 win.

Next up for Town

Exmouth Town travel on Saturday (August 17) to face a Bitton side that sit top of the fledgling Toolstation Western League.

Bitton, who like Town were in FA Cup action last Saturday - in Bitton's case they were 2-1 home winners over Bridport in a game watched by 74.

Bitton's first two games in the league have seen them win 5-1 at Hallen on the opening day before a 6-2 home win in midweek over Chiiping Sodbury Town.

Travelling to Bitton for the Town game? If so then you need to use the post code BS30 6HX.

As for directions from Exmouth, take the M5 as far as the M4 and then leave the M4 at Junction 18. Then take the A46 towards Bath, at first roundabout take A420 for Wick/Bridgeyate. On approach to Bridgeyate turn left at mini-roundabout onto A4175 and follow for 2.2 miles, then turn left for Bath on A431. The ground is 100 yards on the right.

Admission to the game at Bitton is £7 with £3.50 for concessions.

The Bitton Football Club website is: www.bittonafc.co.uk