Exmouth Town news snippets

Exmouth Town at home to Barnstaple in a FA Cup game. Ref exsp 33 19TI 0188. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Exmouth Town news from around Southern Road

● Exmouth Town's opponents in Saturday's FA Vase tie, Brislington, exited the FA Cup last weekend, thrashed 7-0 by Bridgwater Town.

Like Town, Brislington play their league football in the Toolstation Western League Premier Division and, to date, have played three games, winning two; 2-1 at home to Bridgwater Town and 4-3 at home to Cadbury Heath; while their one defeat was a 5-1 loss at Odd Down (Bath).

● The admission prices for Town's FA Vase tie with Brislington on Saturday are £6 for adults and £4 for O65s and U18s while Under-16s are £3.

● Town have not lost an FA Vase 1st Qualifying Round tie since a 4-1 Southern Road defeat to St Blazey in the 2005/06 season. Last season, Town were 1st Qualifying Round winners, beating Callington Town 4-1 at home before then beating Bridgwater Town 3-0 , also at Southern Road, and they beat Elburton Villa 2-0 at home before being edged out by the odd goal in seven at Western League Cadbury Heath in a round two tie.

● In Saturday's FA Cup game at Yate Town, Jamie Durrant was named the Town Man of the Match award winner

● Exmouth Town Under-14s played their first game of the new season and they shared four goals with a very good Colyton side in a well-contested encounter.

Will Lucas raced clear after a clever through-ball from midfielder Scott Boddy and calmly slotted home past the keeper and then provider turned scorer as Boddy doubled the lead. Colyton hit back with two goals, and, in an end-to-end finish, Joe Atherton, new signing Josh Evans and Brad Upcott all went close for Town.

Goalkeeper Isaac Firth impressed for Town.

● The Town Reserves are in midweek (Wednesday) action when they travel to Exminster to meet St Martins in a Devon League North and East fixture. Kick-off is at 6.30pm.

● Town's midweek game at Plymouth Parkway last Wednesday night was watched by a crowd of 308, which was only three fewer than the total number who watched the three other Western League Premier Division fixtures played that night! Those other crowds were; 108 at Clevedon Town (beat Odd Down 1-0); 102 at Tavistock (beat Buckland Athletic 5-0) and 101 at Westbury United (lost 3-1 to Hallen).